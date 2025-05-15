The Mayor: Public Transport Salary Demands Threaten Sofia’s Budget

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has called the unions' demands for higher public transport salaries unrealistic, emphasizing the financial strain it would impose on the city's budget. Speaking to BNT, Terziev outlined the current compensation structure: a net starting salary of 1,800 leva, a 100 leva increase proposed the previous day, 300 leva in bonuses (ranging from 200 to 500 leva), another 300 leva as part of a proposed 100% bonus increase, and 300 leva for food allowances - totaling 2,800 leva before additional seniority and overtime pay.

Terziev expressed disappointment that unions did not respond to his call for discussions without disrupting public transport services, stating that the issue at hand is financial. The unions are demanding a 400 leva salary increase immediately, followed by 500 leva in 2026 and 600 leva in 2027. Terziev estimated that meeting these demands would cost the city 400 million leva over the next three years - equivalent to the price of 800 new buses.

If the proposed salary increases are implemented, the annual cost of wages would rise by 200 million leva starting in 2027. Terziev questioned how the city would then fund road construction or invest in new vehicles, suggesting that higher taxes would be the only option.

Currently, Sofia Municipality allocates 312 million leva for public transport wages. The unions want an additional 200 million leva annually, a figure Terziev considers unfeasible without state support or significant budget cuts elsewhere. He noted that a 55 million leva deficit already exists in the municipal transport budget for 2025, which could decrease to 35 million leva if the state covers metro security costs.

The mayor proposed a different mechanism for the 400 leva salary increase in road and electric transport but said it was rejected by drivers. He criticized the unions for using strike threats as leverage, insisting that he prefers to discuss specific numbers and practical solutions rather than entering into a bargaining standoff.

"I speak with numbers and specifics, and the unions respond with 'I don't like it,'" Terziev remarked, stressing that the city's limited funds must be strategically allocated to avoid further financial strain.

We remind you that the transport strike in Sofia is continuing today, May 15, with all depots blocked, halting bus and trolleybus services, while the metro operates as usual; despite the disruption, Sofia Municipality has confirmed that schools will remain open, urging principals to accommodate late arrivals.