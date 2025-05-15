Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Support Euro Referendum And Would Vote Against Adoption Now

A recent survey by the "Myara" agency reveals that a majority of Bulgarians support the idea of holding a referendum on adopting the euro. According to the poll, 63.3% of respondents are in favor of such a vote, while 35.3% oppose it. Despite this support, only about one in ten people said they would refrain from voting or were undecided. The survey, which took place between May 10 and 13, 2025, involved 803 Bulgarian adults, with a margin of error of ±3.5% at 50% share.

While the general support for a euro referendum appears high, there is a notable shift when it comes to the actual question of adopting the currency in 2026. When asked if Bulgaria should adopt the euro, 34.4% said they would vote "yes," while 54.9% would vote "no." The rest either expressed indecision or said they wouldn't participate. This reflects longstanding patterns in public opinion, highlighting that much more informational work is needed to inform Bulgarians, especially considering the generally positive stance towards the EU, which maintains a 64.4% approval rating.

The survey also touched on the current protest climate in Bulgaria, revealing that the majority of protests are focused on specific issues rather than dissatisfaction with the government as a whole. A large 62.6% of respondents believe that protests should be directed at specific problems, while 30.3% think they should target the government. These views are consistent with the broader political landscape, where 60.6% of respondents do not support votes of no confidence against the current government, despite a significant portion of the population supporting smaller, issue-based protests.

The survey also examined public awareness of the planned liberalization of the electricity market, with 73.7% of Bulgarians expressing limited knowledge of the upcoming changes. In terms of social issues, over 20% reported witnessing violence among young people and adolescents in the past year, and 63.5% have observed behaviors they would describe as indecent. The problem of youth aggression is seen as a serious issue by many Bulgarians, with 28.3% having seen evidence of aggressive youth gangs.

On the topic of road safety, the survey showed that 47% of respondents believe drivers are primarily responsible for accidents, while 26.5% attribute it to state-created conditions and rules. However, 26.2% of respondents felt unable to choose between the two.

The survey also highlighted concerns about electric scooters, with 68.1% of Bulgarians supporting comprehensive legislative measures to address their increasing presence on the streets. While most people favor regulations, 53.8% oppose a complete ban on electric scooters, with 42.9% in favor. This sentiment shows a clear desire for action without taking extreme steps.

