In His Inaugural Speech, Merz Pledges to Make the Bundeswehr the Strongest in Europe

In his inaugural speech as Chancellor, Friedrich Merz outlined a bold vision for Germany’s future, focusing heavily on strengthening its military and addressing the migration crisis. His address to the Bundestag, marking his first major speech in office, began with a rare acknowledgment of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, praising his leadership during times of crisis. Merz expressed gratitude for Scholz’s role in navigating Germany through challenging periods, setting a tone of unity at the start of his tenure.

After the tribute to Scholz, Merz shifted focus to foreign policy, particularly Germany’s stance on the war in Ukraine. He condemned Russia for breaching long-standing post-war peace principles in Europe, stressing that Germany’s position is clear: Germany stands firmly with Ukraine and will invest the necessary resources to fortify its military capabilities. "Strength deters aggressors. Weakness invites them," Merz stated, reiterating his commitment to making Germany’s military the most powerful in Europe.

Migration policy was another central issue in Merz’s speech. While emphasizing Germany's openness to immigrants who wish to contribute to the economy, Merz acknowledged the challenges posed by unregulated and low-skilled migration. He proposed a stricter migration policy, noting that Germany would work with its European neighbors to better secure the EU’s external borders. Though Germany is not on the front lines, Merz promised support for border countries, and outlined plans for a reformed EU migration framework that would introduce clearer guidelines for asylum applications from third countries.

On the economic front, Merz painted a grim picture of Germany's current stagnation, marking the country’s longest period of economic stagnation. To combat this, he called for substantial investments in business and industries to fuel growth and recovery. In a nod to Germany’s long-standing commitment to Israel’s security, Merz reaffirmed that it remains a cornerstone of German state policy, a sentiment inherited from former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Finally, Merz addressed climate policy, committing to Germany’s environmental goals. His approach, however, was described as technology-neutral, avoiding preference for specific solutions, which sparked some reactions in the Bundestag. The speech, while sweeping in scope, set the tone for Merz’s leadership in addressing both Germany’s internal challenges and its position on the global stage.