Trump’s Historic Handshake with Syria's New President Marks Shift, Signals End of Sanctions

Ahmad al-Sharaa’s transformation from a hardened al-Qaida insurgent to the leader of a country shifting away from pariah status is remarkable. Once detained by U.S. forces as an al-Qaida fighter in Iraq, and later leading a terror group in Syria, al-Sharaa's ascent reached an extraordinary milestone when he shook hands with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The meeting, brokered by Saudi Arabia and Turkey, symbolizes al-Sharaa’s surprising evolution as he moves Syria away from years of isolation and towards a potential new alliance with America’s key Middle Eastern partners.

Trump, impressed by al-Sharaa’s leadership, announced plans to lift severe sanctions placed on the government of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad, whom al-Sharaa helped overthrow. Trump called al-Sharaa “a young, attractive guy” with “a very strong past,” acknowledging his difficult journey and the challenges ahead. The U.S. president expressed hope that al-Sharaa could move Syria toward a more stable and inclusive future.

Once known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa's ties to al-Qaida ran deep, stretching back to 2003 when he joined the insurgency in Iraq after the U.S. invasion. He fought fiercely against U.S. forces and Iraq’s Shiite majority. Captured by the Americans, al-Sharaa spent five years in detention without trial before being sent to Syria by his al-Qaida leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. There, al-Sharaa founded the Nusra Front, an al-Qaida-affiliated group that would later split from the Islamic State after a bitter dispute with al-Baghdadi.

In his early years in Syria, al-Sharaa’s rhetoric was stark. In a 2014 interview, he advocated for an Islamic state governed by strict Sharia law, alarming Syria’s Christian, Alawite, and Druze communities. However, over the years, al-Sharaa gradually shifted his stance. In 2016, he severed ties with al-Qaida and rebranded his group as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, signaling a shift towards local governance and distancing himself from the global jihadist agenda. By 2021, al-Sharaa was presenting himself in a more moderate light, calling for the removal of sanctions on Syria and claiming his group no longer posed a threat to the West.

Al-Sharaa’s leadership in Syria marks the beginning of a new chapter for a country devastated by over a decade of war. He has vowed to end Syria's reliance on Iranian influence, distancing the country from the Shiite militia group Hezbollah, and promised to create an inclusive government that represents all of Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups. With his rise to power, the U.S. removed the terror designation from al-Sharaa’s name, while Saudi Arabia and Turkey have begun engaging diplomatically with Syria once again.

However, the road to rebuilding Syria is fraught with difficulty. Years of war have left the country in ruins, and sanctions continue to choke its economy. As many as 90% of Syrians live in poverty, and the tensions between Sunni and Alawite communities — exacerbated by Assad’s rule — remain a significant hurdle. Despite forming a transitional government that includes minorities, al-Sharaa’s inner circle holds much of the power, and critics argue that his reforms are largely performative, designed to consolidate his rule.

Al-Sharaa’s government faced its first major test earlier this year when sectarian violence broke out on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. The violence, spurred by an armed rebellion among Assad loyalists, led to a bloody wave of killings. Al-Sharaa responded with investigations and settlements, but the violence and Israel’s escalating airstrikes in southern Syria reveal the ongoing instability. Despite these challenges, Trump believes that al-Sharaa has the potential to “hold it together” and lead Syria out of crisis.

The handshake between Trump and al-Sharaa, and the subsequent promise to lift sanctions, represents a significant shift in U.S. policy. Trump also urged al-Sharaa to normalize ties with Israel, something that was once unthinkable for Syria. During his meeting with al-Sharaa, Trump expressed confidence that Syria could eventually join the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement brokered by the U.S. that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

However, Israel remains wary of Syria's new leadership. Despite al-Sharaa’s break with al-Qaida, Israeli officials continue to view him as a jihadist, with deep concerns about his past affiliations and the potential threat his government poses. Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes in Syria, targeting military installations and Iranian-backed groups. Additionally, many in Israel remain opposed to lifting sanctions on Syria, fearing it could embolden the regime and its allies.

In a broader context, Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and his engagement with Qatar also reflect the growing importance of the Middle East in his administration’s foreign policy. Tensions surrounding Qatar’s support for Syria and its past conflicts with Saudi Arabia highlight the complexity of these relationships. Nevertheless, Trump’s administration is hopeful that al-Sharaa’s leadership could help stabilize Syria, drawing it closer to the West while isolating Iran and Russia. Despite the ongoing challenges, the U.S. sees this shift as a potential win for regional security and influence.

Al-Sharaa’s rise, though remarkable, is just the beginning of Syria’s path to recovery. With a country ravaged by war, economic collapse, and sectarian strife, the challenges are immense. Still, the handshakes, the diplomatic gestures, and the changing alliances signal a potential shift in Syria’s position on the global stage. Whether al-Sharaa can deliver on his promises of peace, reconciliation, and rebuilding remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the road ahead will be long and fraught with obstacles.