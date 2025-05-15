'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: 'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Ksenia Eliseeva, a Russian activist living in Bulgaria, has voiced her frustration after the Bulgarian government denied her refugee status. In a letter she shared publicly, Eliseeva expressed her disbelief, saying, “While Russia is destroying Ukraine every day, Bulgaria denies protection to Russians who oppose this war.” This ruling came from the Supreme Administrative Court after the State Agency for Refugees (SAR) rejected her application.

Eliseeva explains that one of the reasons for the refusal was the claim that Russia has a functioning democratic system, which allegedly allows political activists to return without fear. She revealed that the lengthy process had dragged on for over two and a half years. In a disturbing encounter, one of the judges reportedly asked her, "What kind of political activist are you? You are not Navalny." Eliseeva responded by saying that although she is not Alexei Navalny, it is people like her - young, active, educated, and opposed to dictatorship - who are being punished in Russia.

In December 2021, Eliseeva left Russia, foreseeing the country's move toward war. “It was clear to me then that Russia was preparing for war, especially after troops began gathering on the border with Ukraine. I had been outspoken against the Putin regime, participating in protests supporting Navalny and opposing political repression,” she recalls. Once the war began, Eliseeva says the situation became unbearable, with anti-war activists facing severe repression: long prison sentences for distributing leaflets, children being taken from their parents for advocating peace, and activists tortured or killed in custody.

Continuing her anti-war stance in Bulgaria, Eliseeva took part in protests organized by the "For Free Russia" movement and publicly denounced the Russian government's actions. Despite her peaceful activism, Eliseeva knows that in Russia, similar actions are punishable by years in prison. She applied for asylum in Bulgaria, fearing that returning to Russia could result in imprisonment or worse, as dissidents are increasingly targeted.

However, SAR rejected her request for asylum. Eliseeva appealed the decision, and while two courts initially ruled in her favor, acknowledging the danger she faced in Russia, the Supreme Court overruled these decisions, issuing a final refusal. The court claimed her political activism was insincere, suggesting she only protested to secure refugee status. Furthermore, they questioned whether her protests had any real impact on Russian citizens, disregarding the more pressing issue of potential retaliation from Russian authorities. Eliseeva criticizes the court’s logic, stating it ignores the essence of asylum law, which is designed to protect individuals from future harm, not just to acknowledge past suffering.

The court’s reasoning also included a claim that her travels before applying for protection meant there was no immediate danger to her. Eliseeva counters that many Russians, like herself, seek temporary solutions such as visas and residence permits before applying for asylum. She sees this as part of the survival process and insists that it should not be a reason for denial.

In closing, Eliseeva is demanding that her case be brought to the public’s attention, highlighting the flaws in the system. “Now I am not asking, I am demanding publicity. Let Bulgarian society know how the system works,” she concludes.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, refugee, Russian

Related Articles:

'Amateurish Corruption': Bulgaria’s 1 Million Leva Daily Gas Bill Under Radev’s Caretaker Government

The contract between Bulgaria and Turkish gas company Botas, signed on January 3, 2023, during the caretaker government of Galab Donev appointed by President Rumen Radev, has come under scrutiny in parliament

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29

May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In

On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 17:22

Bulgaria’s Public Media Workers Block Sofia Intersection, Demand Fair Pay

Hundreds of employees from Bulgaria's three major public media outlets - BNT, BNR, and BTA - staged a peaceful protest today

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:25

Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions

Society » Environment | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:38

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

No Buses or Trams Tomorrow in Sofia as Public Transport Strike Continues - Metro Service to Keep the City Moving

The strike by Sofia’s surface public transport workers is set to continue tomorrow, with no buses or trams operating, according to union representatives

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Confident in Eurozone Entry, Promises Clear Measures to Protect Consumers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, anticipating a favorable convergence report on June 4

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 18:29

Bulgaria’s Public Media Workers Block Sofia Intersection, Demand Fair Pay

Hundreds of employees from Bulgaria's three major public media outlets - BNT, BNR, and BTA - staged a peaceful protest today

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:25

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Support Euro Referendum And Would Vote Against Adoption Now

A recent survey by the "Myara" agency reveals that a majority of Bulgarians support the idea of holding a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 15:31

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Intensifies - Metro Shutdown Next?

The public transport strike in Sofia has entered its second day, with workers escalating their demands as a metro shutdown is now being considered

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 13:43

Kostadinov to Radev: Challenge Kiselova’s Euro Referendum Decision in the Bulgarian Court

The Bulgarian pro-Russian and anti-euro party "Revival" has expressed disappointment over President Rumen Radev's lack of response following the rejection of his proposed referendum on the euro

Politics | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria