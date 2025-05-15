'You're Not Navalny,' Says Bulgarian Court as It Denies Refugee Status to Russian Activist

Ksenia Eliseeva, a Russian activist living in Bulgaria, has voiced her frustration after the Bulgarian government denied her refugee status. In a letter she shared publicly, Eliseeva expressed her disbelief, saying, “While Russia is destroying Ukraine every day, Bulgaria denies protection to Russians who oppose this war.” This ruling came from the Supreme Administrative Court after the State Agency for Refugees (SAR) rejected her application.

Eliseeva explains that one of the reasons for the refusal was the claim that Russia has a functioning democratic system, which allegedly allows political activists to return without fear. She revealed that the lengthy process had dragged on for over two and a half years. In a disturbing encounter, one of the judges reportedly asked her, "What kind of political activist are you? You are not Navalny." Eliseeva responded by saying that although she is not Alexei Navalny, it is people like her - young, active, educated, and opposed to dictatorship - who are being punished in Russia.

In December 2021, Eliseeva left Russia, foreseeing the country's move toward war. “It was clear to me then that Russia was preparing for war, especially after troops began gathering on the border with Ukraine. I had been outspoken against the Putin regime, participating in protests supporting Navalny and opposing political repression,” she recalls. Once the war began, Eliseeva says the situation became unbearable, with anti-war activists facing severe repression: long prison sentences for distributing leaflets, children being taken from their parents for advocating peace, and activists tortured or killed in custody.

Continuing her anti-war stance in Bulgaria, Eliseeva took part in protests organized by the "For Free Russia" movement and publicly denounced the Russian government's actions. Despite her peaceful activism, Eliseeva knows that in Russia, similar actions are punishable by years in prison. She applied for asylum in Bulgaria, fearing that returning to Russia could result in imprisonment or worse, as dissidents are increasingly targeted.

However, SAR rejected her request for asylum. Eliseeva appealed the decision, and while two courts initially ruled in her favor, acknowledging the danger she faced in Russia, the Supreme Court overruled these decisions, issuing a final refusal. The court claimed her political activism was insincere, suggesting she only protested to secure refugee status. Furthermore, they questioned whether her protests had any real impact on Russian citizens, disregarding the more pressing issue of potential retaliation from Russian authorities. Eliseeva criticizes the court’s logic, stating it ignores the essence of asylum law, which is designed to protect individuals from future harm, not just to acknowledge past suffering.

The court’s reasoning also included a claim that her travels before applying for protection meant there was no immediate danger to her. Eliseeva counters that many Russians, like herself, seek temporary solutions such as visas and residence permits before applying for asylum. She sees this as part of the survival process and insists that it should not be a reason for denial.

In closing, Eliseeva is demanding that her case be brought to the public’s attention, highlighting the flaws in the system. “Now I am not asking, I am demanding publicity. Let Bulgarian society know how the system works,” she concludes.