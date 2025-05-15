Second Day of Transport Strike Cripples Sofia - Schools Open, Commuters Left Stranded

The strike of the Sofia City Transport workers will proceed on Thursday, May 15. All depots are expected to be blocked, preventing buses and trolleybuses from operating.

Despite the ongoing protest, Sofia Municipality confirmed that May 15 will remain a school day. The municipality explained that no official notification of the protest was received by 6:00 p.m. School principals have been urged to show understanding towards students who may arrive late.

The Sofia Metro, however, will continue to operate according to its regular schedule, as stated by Metropolitan Ltd.

Earlier in the day, Sofia City Transport workers declared civil disobedience, citing unaddressed union demands. The workers are insisting on a 400 leva (200 euros) salary increase, but Mayor Vasil Terziev has stated that only a 100 leva (50 euros) increase is feasible.

The protesters are calling for an urgent meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Sofia Municipality. Terziev invited the Confederation of Trade Unions of Sofia and the Podkrepa Trade Union for talks on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Ivan Vassilev accused the Ministry of Finance of spreading false information regarding Sofia Municipality’s budget and the funding of urban transport. In response, the Ministry of Finance firmly denied these accusations, claiming that Sofia Municipality had 637.6 million leva available in its accounts as of March 31, 2025.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev extended an invitation to public transport workers for a meeting, stating that he would provide a specific time for the discussion, which is expected to occur on Thursday.

Speaking to bTV, Terziev emphasized that maintaining normalcy in the city is his priority. "I insist that everything should not be at the cost of the comfort of Sofia residents, that tomorrow should be a normal day, that children can go to school," he said.

However, the protesters expressed frustration, saying that Terziev was once again reaching out to them through the media without a concrete appointment.

Terziev also addressed the possibility of declaring non-school days if necessary, though he maintained that his goal is to prevent further disruptions. "How can I solve a problem for which there are no funds?" he asked, urging the unions to act with responsibility towards citizens.

"I am fighting the consequences; I have not created any problem," Terziev stated, reiterating that a 400 leva salary increase is unattainable given the current financial constraints.