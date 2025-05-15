Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:38
Bulgaria: Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains @Pexels

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 4°C to 9°C, with Sofia seeing around 4°C.

In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous areas. By the second half of the day, high cloudiness will begin to spread from the southwest. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will vary between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 25°C.

In the mountains, the day will start with sunny skies. After midday, cumulus clouds will form, and high clouds will gradually thicken. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-southwest. The temperature at 1200 meters will be around 17°C, while at 2000 meters, it will drop to about 8°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny weather is expected. A moderate southeastern wind will persist throughout the day. Coastal temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C, with sea water temperatures between 14°C and 16°C. Waves will reach 2-3 points.

Across the Balkans, warm conditions will dominate. However, thunderstorms are forecasted over Greece, with lighter showers expected in Serbia.

Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperature

