Will Putin Show Up? US and Ukraine Prepare for Pivotal Istanbul Talks

Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, announced that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to travel to Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 16 May, for discussions related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Witkoff did not clarify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would participate in the talks. The exact nature of the discussions involving Rubio and Witkoff on Friday has not been specified. Currently, attention is centered on possible direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations scheduled for Thursday, though the level of representation from both sides remains unclear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday. However, should Putin decide to attend the talks in Istanbul, both Zelensky and Erdoğan are prepared to head there instead. Zelensky expressed skepticism about Putin’s participation but did not rule it out entirely.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, stated that he does not have information regarding Putin’s potential presence at the talks. The Kremlin, for its part, has confirmed that preparations for the Istanbul discussions on 15 May are ongoing but declined to provide further details.

In an address on 14 May, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is waiting to see who Russia will send to the talks in Türkiye before determining Ukraine’s course of action.

"We held several meetings today regarding the format in Türkiye. I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take. So far, their signals in the media are unconvincing," Zelensky stated.

He also noted that President Trump’s potential presence in Türkiye could serve as a significant factor. "A week can change a lot – but it may not. Right now, all of this is being decided," he added.

On Wednesday, Russia launched drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian targets. "While the whole world is waiting for Putin to give a simple ‘yes’ to the proposal for direct negotiations, he continues to strike Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president’s top aide, Andrii Yermak, stated that if Putin refuses to attend the talks in Istanbul, it would indicate a lack of commitment from Russia to end the conflict. The Kremlin reiterated that preparations for the talks on 15 May continue, declining further comment.