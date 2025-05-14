Every Day Brings a New Millionaire Depositor in Bulgaria

According to the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the number of individuals in Bulgaria holding bank deposits of over 1 million BGN continues to rise steadily—at an average rate of one new millionaire depositor per day. As of the end of March 2025, 1,895 people had deposits exceeding this threshold. That marks an increase of 377 accounts compared to the same period last year—an impressive growth of 24.8%.

The most significant increase has been observed among individuals with large savings. The number of personal deposits ranging from 500,000 to 1 million BGN has grown by 22.9% year-on-year, reaching 4,013. Meanwhile, mid-tier deposits—those between 200,000 and 500,000 BGN—have experienced the same percentage growth as millionaire deposits, rising 24.8% to a total of 28,540 accounts.

This trend paints a clear picture of growing financial polarization in the country. While wealthy individuals continue to accumulate larger savings, the situation for lower-income households appears more strained. Deposits of under 5,000 BGN—typically representing the financial cushion of the average citizen—have actually declined. This suggests that many people are being forced to dip into their modest reserves to cover rising living expenses, inflation, or unforeseen costs.

In short, while the number of millionaires with large deposits grows, there is a parallel trend of shrinking savings among those at the lower end of the income scale. The data reveal a widening gap between the financial elite and the average Bulgarian, raising important questions about the broader socioeconomic landscape in the country.

