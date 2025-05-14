Bulgarians Among EU Citizens with Longest Work Weeks in 2024, Eurostat Reports

Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions
In its latest publication, Eurostat—the statistical office of the European Union—revealed that the average actual weekly working time in the EU in 2024 stood at 36 hours for individuals aged 20 to 64, across both full-time and part-time employment. This figure represents a slight decrease from 36.1 hours in 2023 and a more noticeable decline from 37 hours in 2014, reflecting gradual shifts in labor patterns and work-life balance policies across the Union.
Among EU member states, Greece registered the longest working week, with employees averaging 39.8 hours per week. Close behind were:
Bulgaria: 39.0 hours
Poland: 38.9 hours
Romania: 38.8 hours
Notably, Bulgaria’s average remained unchanged compared to the previous year, signaling stability in national labor practices despite broader European trends toward shorter working hours.
At the other end of the spectrum, countries with the shortest actual weekly working time were:
The Netherlands: 32.1 hours
Denmark: 33.9 hours
Germany: 33.9 hours
Austria: 33.9 hours
These lower averages are largely influenced by the widespread adoption of part-time and flexible work models, especially in sectors like services and public administration, and reflect a broader cultural emphasis on work-life balance.
Eurostat’s data also reveals stark contrasts in weekly hours based on economic sectors:
Most hours worked:
Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 41.2 hours
Mining and quarrying: 38.8 hours
Construction: 38.7 hours
Fewest hours worked:
Household employment activities (e.g., domestic workers): 26.7 hours
Education: 31.9 hours
Arts, entertainment, and recreation: 32.9 hours
These variations highlight how the nature of work—whether seasonal, labor-intensive, or knowledge-based—directly impacts the average number of hours employees work per week.
The differences in average working hours across the EU are shaped by multiple factors, including:
National labor laws
Collective bargaining agreements
Cultural attitudes toward work
Levels of part-time employment
Sectoral employment structures
For example, countries like the Netherlands and Denmark emphasize flexibility, part-time options, and family life, whereas others like Bulgaria and Greece are still influenced by more traditional full-time employment models in sectors like industry, construction, and agriculture.
As debates continue around remote work, four-day workweeks, and employee well-being, the trends captured in Eurostat’s 2024 report offer key insights for policymakers, employers, and workers alike.
Bulgaria's high average working hours may raise questions about productivity, compensation, and long-term labor sustainability, especially as other EU nations shift toward shorter working weeks without sacrificing output. Meanwhile, ensuring fair conditions for workers in time-intensive sectors will remain a crucial part of the European social and economic agenda.
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions
The cost of essential foods in Bulgaria has risen by nearly 11% over the past year, as reported by the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets
On May 14, Sofia will face major transportation disruption due to a strike by ground public transport workers.
In Bulgaria, more than 340,000 pensioners are employed under labor contracts
Bulgaria has achieved a solid ranking in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), coming in at 55th out of 193 countries
On May 14, a new protest is set to take place in Sofia, organized by workers in the capital’s public transport sector
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase