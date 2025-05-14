Bulgarians Among EU Citizens with Longest Work Weeks in 2024, Eurostat Reports

In its latest publication, Eurostat—the statistical office of the European Union—revealed that the average actual weekly working time in the EU in 2024 stood at 36 hours for individuals aged 20 to 64, across both full-time and part-time employment. This figure represents a slight decrease from 36.1 hours in 2023 and a more noticeable decline from 37 hours in 2014, reflecting gradual shifts in labor patterns and work-life balance policies across the Union.

Bulgaria Remains Near the Top for Longest Hours Worked

Among EU member states, Greece registered the longest working week, with employees averaging 39.8 hours per week. Close behind were:

Bulgaria : 39.0 hours

Poland : 38.9 hours

Romania: 38.8 hours

Notably, Bulgaria’s average remained unchanged compared to the previous year, signaling stability in national labor practices despite broader European trends toward shorter working hours.

Shortest Working Weeks Found in Northern and Western Europe

At the other end of the spectrum, countries with the shortest actual weekly working time were:

The Netherlands : 32.1 hours

Denmark : 33.9 hours

Germany : 33.9 hours

Austria: 33.9 hours

These lower averages are largely influenced by the widespread adoption of part-time and flexible work models, especially in sectors like services and public administration, and reflect a broader cultural emphasis on work-life balance.

Sectoral Insights: Where Work Weeks Are Longest and Shortest

Eurostat’s data also reveals stark contrasts in weekly hours based on economic sectors:

Most hours worked : Agriculture, forestry, and fishing : 41.2 hours Mining and quarrying : 38.8 hours Construction : 38.7 hours

Fewest hours worked : Household employment activities (e.g., domestic workers): 26.7 hours Education : 31.9 hours Arts, entertainment, and recreation : 32.9 hours



These variations highlight how the nature of work—whether seasonal, labor-intensive, or knowledge-based—directly impacts the average number of hours employees work per week.

A Europe of Contrasts: Labor Cultures and Policy Paths

The differences in average working hours across the EU are shaped by multiple factors, including:

National labor laws

Collective bargaining agreements

Cultural attitudes toward work

Levels of part-time employment

Sectoral employment structures

For example, countries like the Netherlands and Denmark emphasize flexibility, part-time options, and family life, whereas others like Bulgaria and Greece are still influenced by more traditional full-time employment models in sectors like industry, construction, and agriculture.

Looking Ahead

As debates continue around remote work, four-day workweeks, and employee well-being, the trends captured in Eurostat’s 2024 report offer key insights for policymakers, employers, and workers alike.

Bulgaria's high average working hours may raise questions about productivity, compensation, and long-term labor sustainability, especially as other EU nations shift toward shorter working weeks without sacrificing output. Meanwhile, ensuring fair conditions for workers in time-intensive sectors will remain a crucial part of the European social and economic agenda.