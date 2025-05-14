Bulgarians Among EU Citizens with Longest Work Weeks in 2024, Eurostat Reports

Society | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 13:54
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Among EU Citizens with Longest Work Weeks in 2024, Eurostat Reports wal_172619 from Pixabay

In its latest publication, Eurostat—the statistical office of the European Union—revealed that the average actual weekly working time in the EU in 2024 stood at 36 hours for individuals aged 20 to 64, across both full-time and part-time employment. This figure represents a slight decrease from 36.1 hours in 2023 and a more noticeable decline from 37 hours in 2014, reflecting gradual shifts in labor patterns and work-life balance policies across the Union.

Bulgaria Remains Near the Top for Longest Hours Worked

Among EU member states, Greece registered the longest working week, with employees averaging 39.8 hours per week. Close behind were:

  • Bulgaria: 39.0 hours

  • Poland: 38.9 hours

  • Romania: 38.8 hours

Notably, Bulgaria’s average remained unchanged compared to the previous year, signaling stability in national labor practices despite broader European trends toward shorter working hours.

Shortest Working Weeks Found in Northern and Western Europe

At the other end of the spectrum, countries with the shortest actual weekly working time were:

  • The Netherlands: 32.1 hours

  • Denmark: 33.9 hours

  • Germany: 33.9 hours

  • Austria: 33.9 hours

These lower averages are largely influenced by the widespread adoption of part-time and flexible work models, especially in sectors like services and public administration, and reflect a broader cultural emphasis on work-life balance.

Sectoral Insights: Where Work Weeks Are Longest and Shortest

Eurostat’s data also reveals stark contrasts in weekly hours based on economic sectors:

  • Most hours worked:

    • Agriculture, forestry, and fishing: 41.2 hours

    • Mining and quarrying: 38.8 hours

    • Construction: 38.7 hours

  • Fewest hours worked:

    • Household employment activities (e.g., domestic workers): 26.7 hours

    • Education: 31.9 hours

    • Arts, entertainment, and recreation: 32.9 hours

These variations highlight how the nature of work—whether seasonal, labor-intensive, or knowledge-based—directly impacts the average number of hours employees work per week.

A Europe of Contrasts: Labor Cultures and Policy Paths

The differences in average working hours across the EU are shaped by multiple factors, including:

  • National labor laws

  • Collective bargaining agreements

  • Cultural attitudes toward work

  • Levels of part-time employment

  • Sectoral employment structures

For example, countries like the Netherlands and Denmark emphasize flexibility, part-time options, and family life, whereas others like Bulgaria and Greece are still influenced by more traditional full-time employment models in sectors like industry, construction, and agriculture.

Looking Ahead

As debates continue around remote work, four-day workweeks, and employee well-being, the trends captured in Eurostat’s 2024 report offer key insights for policymakers, employers, and workers alike.

Bulgaria's high average working hours may raise questions about productivity, compensation, and long-term labor sustainability, especially as other EU nations shift toward shorter working weeks without sacrificing output. Meanwhile, ensuring fair conditions for workers in time-intensive sectors will remain a crucial part of the European social and economic agenda.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Thursday in Bulgaria, But Clouds and Winds Loom in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather across most regions

Society » Environment | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 21:38

Essential Foods Become Costlier for Bulgarians Amid Inflation

The cost of essential foods in Bulgaria has risen by nearly 11% over the past year, as reported by the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets

Society | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10

Public Transport Strike to Paralyze Sofia on May 14 — Buses, Trams, and Trolleybuses Halted for Eight Hours

On May 14, Sofia will face major transportation disruption due to a strike by ground public transport workers.

Society » Environment | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 20:12

Construction, Security, and More: Why Over 340,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Keep Working

In Bulgaria, more than 340,000 pensioners are employed under labor contracts

Society | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 15:48

Bulgaria Achieves Solid Ranking in UN Human Development Index

Bulgaria has achieved a solid ranking in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), coming in at 55th out of 193 countries

Society | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

Sofia to Have Only Underground Transport on May 14 as Workers Demand Fair Wages

On May 14, a new protest is set to take place in Sofia, organized by workers in the capital’s public transport sector

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria