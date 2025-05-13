President Radev: Bulgaria Marches Toward the Eurozone, but Away from Democratic Europe

Politics | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 20:13
Bulgaria: President Radev: Bulgaria Marches Toward the Eurozone, but Away from Democratic Europe president.bg

The parliamentary majority is moving toward the eurozone but distancing Bulgaria from Europe of democracy and rule of law, President Rumen Radev declared in a statement regarding the refusal of Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova to submit for debate his proposal for a national referendum on the adoption of the euro.

The proposed referendum question was:
"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency — the euro — in 2026?"

Here is what the president's official position says:

“In their fear of the voice of Bulgarian citizens regarding a referendum on Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro in 2026, today the new parliamentary majority violated the Constitution and laws, using the Speaker of the National Assembly as an instrument.

This act destroys what little trust remains in institutions and exposes the false claims that they work in the public interest and respect the will of the people.

The parliamentary majority is marching toward the eurozone, but it is taking Bulgaria further away from the Europe of democracy and legality.”

