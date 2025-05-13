President Radev: Bulgaria Marches Toward the Eurozone, but Away from Democratic Europe

The parliamentary majority is moving toward the eurozone but distancing Bulgaria from Europe of democracy and rule of law, President Rumen Radev declared in a statement regarding the refusal of Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova to submit for debate his proposal for a national referendum on the adoption of the euro.

The proposed referendum question was:

"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency — the euro — in 2026?"

Here is what the president's official position says: