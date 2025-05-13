Turkey Proposes Hosting Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Renewed Diplomatic Push
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed readiness to host delegations from Russia and Ukraine for high-level peace talks in Istanbul.
The parliamentary majority is moving toward the eurozone but distancing Bulgaria from Europe of democracy and rule of law, President Rumen Radev declared in a statement regarding the refusal of Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova to submit for debate his proposal for a national referendum on the adoption of the euro.
The proposed referendum question was:
"Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency — the euro — in 2026?"
Here is what the president's official position says:
“In their fear of the voice of Bulgarian citizens regarding a referendum on Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro in 2026, today the new parliamentary majority violated the Constitution and laws, using the Speaker of the National Assembly as an instrument.
This act destroys what little trust remains in institutions and exposes the false claims that they work in the public interest and respect the will of the people.
The parliamentary majority is marching toward the eurozone, but it is taking Bulgaria further away from the Europe of democracy and legality.”
Brussels has unofficially warned Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova that the country’s euro adoption process could be suspended, according to BGNES, citing Nova TV.
On May 12, 2025, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria to hold a national referendum with the question: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency—the euro—in 2026?”
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine in a recent post on the social media platform "X"
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone
Revival, the pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria, claims that its international diplomatic efforts have led to tangible results, including a shift in President Rumen Radev’s stance
