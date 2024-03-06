Nissan to Cut 20,000 Jobs Globally Amid Record Losses and Restructuring Push

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor will cut over 10,000 additional jobs worldwide, bringing total layoffs — including previously announced ones — to around 20,000, or 15% of its global workforce, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, citing Reuters.

The company, which has been facing serious financial difficulties, warned last month that it is likely to post a record net loss of 700–750 billion yen ($4.74–5.08 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker, is expected to announce its annual earnings report on Tuesday. The company has declined to comment on NHK’s report, according to Reuters.

The carmaker is working to make its business leaner and more sustainable, following poor performance in the U.S. market, where it has struggled due to a lack of hybrid models and an outdated vehicle lineup.

Nissan is also facing challenges in China, aiming to reverse a sales slump by launching around 10 new models over the coming years.

As of March last year, Nissan had over 133,000 employees. The company had already planned to cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global production capacity by 20% as part of a broader restructuring effort, Reuters notes.

Due to underperformance, Nissan lowered its profit forecast four times for the recently concluded fiscal year.