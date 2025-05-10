Turkey Proposes Hosting Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Renewed Diplomatic Push

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed readiness to host delegations from Russia and Ukraine for high-level peace talks in Istanbul. In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan stressed that a comprehensive ceasefire is essential to create conditions for meaningful negotiations.

Diplomatic momentum has surged following a surprise statement by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced he is willing to travel to Istanbul on Thursday to join the peace efforts.

On the day following the expected Russia–Ukraine meeting in Istanbul, defense ministers from the UK, France, Germany, and Poland will convene in Rome. Hosted by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, the gathering will focus on military support for Ukraine and strengthening European defense coordination.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also stepped up diplomatic outreach, holding talks with foreign ministers from the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and the EU’s foreign policy chief. While details of the conversations remain undisclosed, the goal is to push for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and lay the groundwork for negotiations.

Rubio also spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding the upcoming talks and his upcoming visit to the informal NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya. The two also discussed the issue of lifting sanctions on Syria.

Meanwhile, Fidan held separate talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about President Vladimir Putin’s initiative for direct peace talks in Turkey. The Kremlin has yet to confirm who will represent Russia at the negotiations or respond to Zelensky’s proposal for a personal meeting with Putin in Istanbul.