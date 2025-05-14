Brussels Issues Unofficial Warning: Euro Adoption May Be Halted if Referendum Proceeds

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer
Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes
Brussels has unofficially warned Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova that the country’s euro adoption process could be suspended, according to BGNES, citing Nova TV.
The warning follows President Rumen Radev’s formal proposal for a national referendum on whether Bulgaria should adopt the euro starting in 2026.
Yesterday, the GERB-SDS coalition urged that the referendum proposal not be allowed to proceed to a vote—neither in parliamentary committees nor in the plenary session. They called on the Speaker of Parliament to return the proposal directly to the president, declaring it inadmissible. Their concern is that if the motion is rejected in Parliament and later referred to the Constitutional Court, it could cause significant delays in the euro adoption timeline.
Unofficial sources from Brussels indicate that such delays may prompt the European institutions to suspend Bulgaria’s accession process to the eurozone.
"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.
Bulgaria’s toll system now has the technical capability to track average vehicle speeds, as announced by the National Toll Management following a meeting with Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova.
The income required to cover living expenses for a working individual and a three-member family with a child under 14 has remained almost unchanged compared to June, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CI
The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.
Every 20 minutes, fire alerts are received from across Bulgaria.
I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase