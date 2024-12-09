President Radev Proposes National Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

Politics » ELECTIONS | May 12, 2025, Monday // 16:45
Bulgaria: President Radev Proposes National Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

On May 12, 2025, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria to hold a national referendum with the question:
“Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency—the euro—in 2026?”

In the accompanying statement, the President emphasized that, despite Bulgaria’s commitment under the EU accession treaty to adopt the euro, there is no specific deadline set for the transition. He pointed out the lack of national consensus on the issue and cited widespread public reservations, a lack of public debate, and insufficient institutional readiness.

Radev stressed that such a strategic decision should reflect the will of the people and be based on informed national consensus, not imposed by institutions with low public trust. He argued that the referendum would be a test of democratic principles, help restore public dialogue, and boost legitimacy in the decision-making process.

He concluded that allowing citizens to decide on such a vital economic and sovereign matter would strengthen Bulgaria’s democracy—regardless of the outcome.

