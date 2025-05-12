Lia Karatancheva Claims First ITF Title at W50 Indian Harbour Beach

Sports | May 12, 2025, Monday // 16:45
Lia Karatancheva in Indian Harbour Beach, May 11, 2025 (Bulgarian Tennis Federation Photo)

Bulgarian tennis player Lia Karatancheva captured her maiden International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's singles title on Sunday at the W50 Indian Harbour Beach tournament in Florida, which featured a $40,000 prize pool.

Karatancheva battled past top seed Arina Rodionova of Australia in a gripping final, winning 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3 in just under two hours and 40 minutes.

With this victory, Karatancheva is set to break into the top 280 of the world rankings for the first time in her career.

