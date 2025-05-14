Transition to Euro: Bulgaria’s National Bank to Stop Announcing Key Interest Rate

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer
Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has announced that it will stop publishing the key interest rate following the country's adoption of the euro. This change is outlined in a new series of questions and answers available on the central bank's website.
Once the euro becomes the official currency of Bulgaria, the key interest rate will no longer be relevant for calculating statutory interest rates. Instead, after Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, the interest rate for eurozone members will be based on either the most recent refinancing rate applied by the European Central Bank (ECB) or the marginal interest rate from ECB’s variable rate tender procedures.
For one month following the euro's introduction, both the lev and the euro will be legal tender in Bulgaria, allowing citizens to make cash payments in either currency. However, bank transfers and card payments will be processed exclusively in euros during this period.
Inflation in Bulgaria is projected to rise ahead of the country’s euro adoption
Iliya Lingorski, a member of the Bulgarian National Bank's (BNB) Governing Board, highlighted the significant logistical challenges of adopting the euro in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified the procedural changes that will take effect with the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency.
During the one-month transition period after Bulgaria adopts the euro, ATMs across the country will distribute only euro banknotes
The World Bank has revised down its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth in 2025, citing a broader global economic slowdown
Bulgaria is approaching the final stages of preparation for transitioning card payments from the national currency, the lev, to the euro
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase