Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Bulgaria: Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer Nessebar @Pexels

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes. A typical summer meal, such as a beer with sprats and fries, will now set you back around 30 leva, according to a recent check by Telegraph. This is an increase from last year, where the same meal cost between 20 and 25 leva. Last year, a portion of sprats was priced at 10 leva, and both beer and fries were priced between 5 and 6 leva each. This summer, the price increase is attributed to the VAT hike for restaurants, which has jumped from 9% to 20%, directly affecting consumer bills.

In Varna, the rise in prices has been particularly noticeable since the VAT rate was adjusted back to 20% at the start of the year. A 500 ml beer now ranges between 5 to 8 leva, while a portion of fries (180g) will cost between 8 and 10 leva. Fish dishes are also more expensive; a portion of fried horse mackerel is 16 leva, black cod is priced between 18-20 leva, and sprats are around 10 leva, although these are less commonly available. Pork dishes have also seen price increases, with a pork knuckle with potatoes and carrots costing nearly 40 leva. A trio of pork meatballs or kebabs with sides goes for about 10-12 leva, while a fried turbot portion is priced between 35-40 leva. Despite the rising prices, beachfront restaurants remain packed, and it’s often hard to get a table without a reservation. For a group of four, a meal typically costs around 200 leva.

In Burgas, the Sea Garden area has seen a price jump as well. A glass of frappe will now cost at least 8 leva, and some pavilion-type establishments have introduced a table fee of 1 leva, a practice that started last summer. Social media users have also pointed out that some drinks now come in smaller portions. For more upscale dining in Burgas, a burrata salad (350 grams) is priced at 24 leva, while a "Margherita" pizza (450 grams) is offered for a more affordable 11 leva. A shepherd's salad is priced at 21 leva, and a 220g portion of squid with Mediterranean sauce goes for 24 leva.

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism suggests that while prices are rising, competition among restaurants will likely keep price increases in check. Many vacationers stick to a set budget, and though their total bill may have risen, they may opt to order fewer drinks, for example, to keep the cost within their means. Draganov also noted that the VAT adjustment doesn't directly affect restaurateurs as much as consumers, as the tax burden ultimately falls on the customer.

Wholesale prices are also up from last year. At the fish exchange in Varna, anchovies and sprats are priced at 6 leva per kilo, a significant rise from the previous year when the same fish were priced at 3 leva per kilo in Burgas. Turbot prices vary between 32 to 42 leva per kilo depending on the size, while frozen carp is priced at 15 leva per kilo, and horse mackerel is 10 leva. Seafood prices are season-dependent, with lower prices expected in the early summer months, but they tend to rise in peak tourist season.

Additionally, the salaries of staff working in seaside restaurants also rise during peak season. For instance, in Tsarevo, a restaurant is advertising for an assistant cook in the cold kitchen, offering a starting salary of 1700 leva in May, which increases to 2900 leva during the peak months of July and August. The salary drops to 2300 leva for September as the season winds down.

