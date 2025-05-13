Construction, Security, and More: Why Over 340,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Keep Working

In Bulgaria, more than 340,000 pensioners are employed under labor contracts, according to data from the National Social Security Institute. Each year, these working retirees see their pensions recalculated to reflect additional years of service. However, the official figures do not account for elderly individuals earning small amounts above their pensions through other forms of work, such as small repair jobs or unregistered construction work. Many also take on cash-in-hand jobs, like taxi driving or seasonal work, to make ends meet.

The Bulgarian Industrial Association’s National Center for Competence Assessment reports that the number of working elderly has more than doubled over the past two decades. Tomcho Tomov, the center’s director, notes that economic hardship and rising living costs have pushed many retirees to remain in or return to the workforce. According to the National Statistical Institute, in 2024, 629,000 people aged 55-64 were employed, representing 69.9% of that age group. For those over 65, the number of employed was 112,000, with an employment rate of 7.3%. In 2003, only 286,000 people aged 55-64 and 50,000 people over 65 were working.

Tomov emphasizes that while many older workers continue to show strength and resourcefulness, Bulgaria’s labor market lacks sufficient opportunities for them, such as contracts for mentoring younger employees. Currently, a quarter of workers are over 55, and forecasts suggest that by the mid-21st century, nearly half of the workforce will be at or near retirement age. The trend is particularly noticeable in sectors like healthcare and education, where almost 60% of workers are over 50. The private sector also sees an aging workforce in industries like metallurgy, construction, and mechanical engineering, although younger workers dominate in tech.

Tomov also points out that despite the demand for experienced workers, job advertisements still hint at a preference for younger staff by emphasizing the opportunity to work in "young teams." This creates challenges for people over 40, especially those seeking new employment.

In the Blagoevgrad region, older workers are particularly prevalent in construction. Labor inspectors report that many construction crews are led by men over 60, as younger workers are reluctant to take on physically demanding jobs. Blagoy Gavrilov, a 64-year-old builder in Blagoevgrad, says he continues working because his pension is not enough to cover expenses, and his employer is willing to keep him on to maintain quality standards. "You can’t just take people off the street and expect them to build quality," Gavrilov says. "That's why they keep us, the retirees, in construction."