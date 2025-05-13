Bulgarians Show Confidence in Euro: 25% of Household Deposits Already in Euros

May 13, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Show Confidence in Euro: 25% of Household Deposits Already in Euros

A significant portion of Bulgarians' savings is already held in euros, signaling the country's readiness for the currency switch, even before its official adoption. According to Petar Chobanov, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), 25% of household deposits and 32% of business deposits are currently in euros. This reflects a pragmatic approach by Bulgarians, despite the ongoing anti-euro campaigns led by certain political groups, including "Revival" and others.

Chobanov emphasized that the strong presence of the euro in local savings is not surprising, considering Bulgaria's close economic ties with the eurozone and the broader EU. He noted that for many individuals and businesses, holding euros is more convenient, especially for those traveling abroad or dealing with eurozone partners. Keeping funds in euros eliminates the need for currency conversions, thus saving on both exchange fees and potential losses due to fluctuating exchange rates.

