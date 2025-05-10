Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov: Strong Support for Ukraine Essential for Lasting Peace

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 20:21
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov: Strong Support for Ukraine Essential for Lasting Peace

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine in a recent post on the social media platform "X". In his message, Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's position to pave the way for a just and lasting peace. He shared these sentiments during a virtual meeting of the heads of state and government from the "coalition of the willing" for Ukraine.

"Bulgaria continuously supports Ukraine since the beginning of the war. We must all bring Ukraine in the strongest position to achieve a just and lasting peace. I stated this during a VTC of the heads of state and government of the ‚coalition of the willing‘ for Ukraine".

The meeting saw leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Poland joining Ukraine for the first time in a virtual discussion. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reached a historic agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv. This agreement called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire across land, air, and sea, beginning on May 12. The ceasefire has received support from US President Donald Trump, who joined the discussions via conference call.

This agreement coincides with the final day of the three-day ceasefire unilaterally declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

