Sofia to Have Only Underground Transport on May 14 as Workers Demand Fair Wages

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Sofia to Have Only Underground Transport on May 14 as Workers Demand Fair Wages Photo: Stella Ivanova

On May 14, a new protest is set to take place in Sofia, organized by workers in the capital’s public transport sector. The workers plan to block the exit of vehicles at various depots across the city, including buses, trolleybuses, and trams.

This protest is being led by the Federation of Transport Unions within CITUB and the Federation of Transport Workers at the Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions. The reason for the demonstration is the ongoing underfunding of the transport sector, inadequate income policies, and the failure of relevant institutions to engage in meaningful dialogue or provide solutions.

The unions are pushing for an immediate allocation of additional funds from the state budget, totaling BGN 40.7 million. This amount includes BGN 29 million for Sofia City Transport, BGN 6.5 million for Varna City Transport, BGN 0.7 million for Ruse City Transport, and BGN 4.5 million for the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration". While Sofia workers are leading the protest, colleagues from public transport companies in Varna and Ruse, as well as from the Automobile Administration, will also symbolically join the demonstration.

The protest will take place in front of the following locations across the capital:

  • Blvd. "Nikola Mushanov" 149, near the entrance to the Krasna Polyana Tram Depot

  • Blvd. "Tsar Boris III" 126A, near the entrance to the Tramcar Division

  • Str. "Lieutenant Colonel Kalitin" 30, near the Banishora Tram Depot

  • Iskar Scientific and Production Zone, Str. "5003" № 5, near the Iskar Tram Depot

  • Str. "Lieutenant Colonel Kalitin" No. 28, near the Nadezhda Trolleybus Garage

  • "Amsterdam" No. 7, near the Iskar Trolleybus Garage

  • "Bessarabia" No. 26, near the Levski Trolleybus Garage

  • Zhitnitsa St., near the Zemlyane Bus Garage

  • Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov St., near the Druzhba Bus Garage

  • Rezbarska St., No. 11, near the Malashevtsi Bus Garage

  • Jacques Duclos St., No. 57, near the Malashevtsi Bus Garage

The unions are calling for an immediate meeting with the Ministry of Finance, the Council of Ministers, and the Sofia Municipality to address the issues at hand and find a long-term solution that supports the workers responsible for ensuring mobility throughout the country. The protest will be held under the slogan: "Decent work - decent pay! Without transport, there is no economy!"

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, sofia, transport

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Property Market: New Construction Dominates Buyer Preferences

In Sofia, the majority of home buyers are leaning toward new construction properties

Business » Properties | May 12, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:32

Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions

Society » Education | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 08:51

Sofia’s ‘Locals’: Who They Are and Why Police Are Cracking Down

Sofia police have detained 24 groups of so-called "locals" over the past four months, according to a briefing by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov and Commissioner Ivo Zahariev

Crime | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Novel Exposes Soviet Role in Katyn Massacre

In his novel The Expert's Mistake, Bulgarian Miladin Apostolov revealed shocking truths about the mass executions of Polish officers in Katyn Forest

Society » Culture | May 12, 2025, Monday // 11:10

Echoes of Tradition: Bulgarian Myths and Legends Brought to Life on Screen

Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, finding traces of traditional customs and beliefs can feel elusive

Society » Culture | May 12, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics

As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Collision Involving Military Bus and Trucks Disrupts Traffic in Bulgaria

A bus carrying military personnel was involved in a crash tonight on the "Republikata" Pass

Society » Incidents | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:01

Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions

Society » Education | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria