Bulgaria to Install Anti-Drone Systems at Airports in Coming Months

In the coming months, anti-drone systems will be deployed at Bulgarian airports. This was confirmed by Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov during a parliamentary session, in response to a question about the drone incident at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport and the steps being taken to prevent similar occurrences.

According to Karadjov, the Civil Aviation Administration has issued a directive for the installation of anti-drone technology across all airports in the country.

Additionally, the Transport Minister shared that a bill was submitted to parliament in April that seeks to ban the use of drones in specific areas. Two regulations aimed at tightening drone-related policies are also in the works.

Karadjov noted that the Bulgarian government has conducted a thorough review of international practices to inform its approach to airport security and the protection of airspace.