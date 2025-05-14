Bulgarian Novel Exposes Soviet Role in Katyn Massacre

Society » CULTURE | May 12, 2025, Monday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Novel Exposes Soviet Role in Katyn Massacre

In his novel The Expert's Mistake, Bulgarian Miladin Apostolov revealed shocking truths about the mass executions of Polish officers in Katyn Forest, a topic that was officially suppressed in Bulgaria for years, BGNES reports. The book, published in 1973, highlighted events that had been shrouded in mystery, with the Soviet Union long blamed for the killings, while the official narrative pinned the crimes on Nazi Germany. Apostolov's work came out during a time when such discussions were forbidden, and the book's significance was largely overlooked in Poland, despite it stirring moderate interest in Bulgaria at the time.

The plot of The Expert's Mistake revolves around Associate Professor Metodi Martinov, a Bulgarian pathologist from Sofia's Institute of Forensic Medicine. In the novel, Martinov is dispatched by Bulgarian Prime Minister Bogdan Filov in 1943 to investigate the mass graves in Katyn, which had been discovered not long before. As part of the International Medical Commission, Martinov travels through Berlin and Warsaw to Smolensk, where he participates in the exhumation and signs a report claiming that the Polish soldiers had been killed three years earlier. This supported the Soviet Union's narrative, a stance that was seen as a betrayal in historical context.

Who Was Miladin Apostolov?

Miladin Apostolov, a prominent Bulgarian medical figure, is renowned for his contributions to medical education. As the first dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Sofia's Medical Academy, he wrote extensively on the history and philosophy of medicine. He pioneered the teaching of subjects such as the history of medicine, nursing, and public relations in healthcare. Apostolov’s work earned him prestigious awards, including the Order of Stara Planina and the Order of Cyril and Methodius. His death in January 2023 marked the end of a distinguished career that included recognition in Europe and America.

The Real Inspiration Behind Metodi Martinov

The character of Metodi Martinov in The Expert's Mistake is based on a real individual, the Bulgarian pathologist Marko Markov. Markov, who participated in the exhumation of the Katyn mass graves in 1943, was one of the specialists tasked with investigating the killings. Alongside experts from countries allied with Nazi Germany and neutral nations, Markov conducted autopsies and signed off on reports blaming the Soviet Union for the massacre. In reality, the exhumations were part of Nazi propaganda efforts to shift blame for the Katyn killings away from the USSR.

Polish portal polska-zbrojna.pl published an article about Apostolov’s book, noting that its plot mirrors historical events closely. It pointed out that the characters in the novel, such as Bulgarian officials, German officers, and civil servants from the German-occupied Smolensk area, were based on real people. The piece also highlighted that while the novel presents a documentary-like narrative, Apostolov integrated elements of propaganda into the story. This included promoting the idea that Nazi Germany, not the Soviet Union, was responsible for the Katyn massacre.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Polish, Bulgarian, Katyn, Soviet

Related Articles:

Billionaire Investor Eyes Stake in Bulgaria’s TurkStream Pipeline

Elliott Investment Management, led by billionaire Paul Singer, is exploring the possibility of acquiring a stake in a set of Bulgarian infrastructure assets, which includes a key extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline

Business » Energy | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Install Anti-Drone Systems at Airports in Coming Months

In the coming months, anti-drone systems will be deployed at Bulgarian airports

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Bulgaria's National Bank Confirms: Accounts to Be Converted Without Fees After Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified the procedural changes that will take effect with the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency.

Business » Finance | May 9, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Cocaine Bust in Irish Waters: 'Verila' Ship’s Bulgarian Crew Members Sentenced to 10 Years

Two Bulgarian sailors, Kamen Petkov, 36, and Nikola Penchev, 34, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ireland for their involvement in a cocaine trafficking scheme

Crime | May 9, 2025, Friday // 15:30

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out in Rome Masters Second Round

Grigor Dimitrov’s campaign at the Masters tournament in Rome came to an early end after a second-round loss to Italy’s Francesco Passaro

Sports | May 9, 2025, Friday // 15:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Echoes of Tradition: Bulgarian Myths and Legends Brought to Life on Screen

Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, finding traces of traditional customs and beliefs can feel elusive

Society » Culture | May 12, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Bulgarian Innovator Javor Kalojanov Receives Academy Award for Transforming Visual Effects

Javor Kalojanov and Kimball Thurston have been recognized with the Academy Award for Technical Achievement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science

Society » Culture | May 9, 2025, Friday // 08:34

Ivan Vazov Honored in Montenegro: Street Named After the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature

A street in Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro, was officially named after the prominent Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Sofia to Celebrate Europe Day with Spectacular Light Show and Concert

Bulgaria is set to join the Europe Day celebrations this year with a captivating 3D video mapping show titled "Values," which will be projected onto the facade of the National Library in Sofia

Society » Culture | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

St. George’s Day Feast: Bulgarians Honor Tradition with Lamb Dishes and Fresh Spring Flavors

Today is one of the most revered holidays in Bulgaria – St.

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 12:04

Bulgaria Marks May 6 with Military Parades and Festivities Honoring Saint George and the Army

On May 6, Bulgaria commemorates one of its most significant national holidays – the Day of Saint George the Victorious, also known as Gergyovden, and the official Day of the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria