Echoes of Tradition: Bulgarian Myths and Legends Brought to Life on Screen

Society » CULTURE | May 12, 2025, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Echoes of Tradition: Bulgarian Myths and Legends Brought to Life on Screen @kinematograf.bg

Amid the hustle and bustle of city life, finding traces of traditional customs and beliefs can feel elusive. To capture the essence of Bulgaria's myths and legends, the short film platform 'Kinematograf' has curated a selection of films set in the villages and mountains, where the echoes of ancient beliefs still resonate as strongly as they once did. The program, titled 'Bulgarian Myths and Legends,' has drawn considerable interest with over 20 screenings in 15 cities across Bulgaria. Due to the growing demand, an additional screening is scheduled for May 22 at 7:30 PM at the Traveler's Club.

The editorial team at 'Kinematograf' will present five new Bulgarian films, each delving into the depths of old Bulgarian customs and culture, though each with its unique perspective. Leading the program is the documentary 'There Might Be Nothing in Common' by Svetoslav Draganov. The film takes viewers to Smolyan in the heart of the Rhodope Mountains, where four individuals open their doors and share stories about love, perseverance, theater, and photography, offering a glimpse into their lives and passions.

Svetla Rangelova's 'Vaidudula' introduces the audience to a traditional prayer for rain, with a focus on Ina's participation in this ritual, where the role of the 'vaidudula' girl is central to the ceremony.

In 'Surva,' Kalina Goranova explores the ancient Bulgarian custom of 'survakarstvo,' celebrated annually on January 13. Originating from pagan traditions and connected to the cult of Dionysus, the film reveals how the ritual endures to this day.

Dimitar Bogoslovov's 'The Master of Tservuli' offers an intimate portrayal of the craftsmanship involved in creating tservuli – traditional Bulgarian shoes. Through the eyes of a master craftsman, the film follows every step of the process, from working the raw leather to the meticulous finishing touches. The story weaves together the artistry and devotion that preserve this cultural heritage.

The films are accessible to audiences of all ages. Tickets are available on-site and through the epay.bg network at a symbolic entrance fee. For the latest program updates, visit https://kinematograf.bg/programa. The event is held with the support of Sofia Municipality.

Tags: myths, tradition, Bulgaria, customs

