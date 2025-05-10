Ukraine and European Leaders Demand 30-Day Ceasefire as Russia Resists

Ukraine, backed by its European allies, is pressing Russia to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire set to commence on May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during a press conference in Kyiv on May 10. This demand was the central outcome of discussions involving leaders from France, the U.K., Germany, and Poland, who had convened in Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine amid mounting calls for a ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in the Ukrainian capital as a show of support, coinciding with Zelensky’s announcement. "We jointly demand a full and unconditional ceasefire to begin on Monday, May 12, for a period of at least 30 days," Zelensky said, emphasizing the necessity for a comprehensive ceasefire across air, land, and sea.

Zelensky noted that coordinating with the United States would be crucial for effectively monitoring the ceasefire, which he described as a realistic and attainable objective. British Prime Minister Starmer underscored that European allies would maintain existing sanctions against Russia until tangible progress was evident.

Ahead of the press conference, the five leaders participated in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the call was "productive," with all allies expressing readiness to enforce a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire starting May 12. Axios reported that during the call, Zelensky and European leaders indicated a willingness to engage in direct peace talks with Russia if the ceasefire was established.

Zelensky outlined that the proposed ceasefire would provide a window to focus on negotiating the security, political, and humanitarian aspects of a potential long-term peace agreement. He also suggested that tougher sanctions could serve as a deterrent against potential ceasefire violations, stating, "If Russia refuses an unconditional ceasefire, further sanctions against its energy sector and banking system will be necessary."

Polish Prime Minister Tusk echoed this stance, warning that if Russia disregarded the proposal, it would face "a new wave of sanctions," with coordination with the U.S. deemed vital for any successful diplomatic initiative.

President Trump had previously called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire on May 8, stressing that a failure to comply would prompt additional sanctions against Russia. Despite these appeals, the Kremlin dismissed the proposal, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserting that a 30-day ceasefire would disproportionately benefit Kyiv.

In the days leading up to the proposed ceasefire, Russia had only offered partial truces tied to the Easter holiday and Victory Day, which Zelensky dismissed as "performative," citing continued attacks on Ukrainian positions. As the deadline approaches, Ukraine and its allies remain firm on their call for a comprehensive, unconditional cessation of hostilities as a prerequisite for advancing peace talks.