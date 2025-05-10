Ceasefire Shaken: Violations Reported in Kashmir Hours After India-Pakistan Truce

Following U.S. mediation, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday after days of intense conflict, but violations were quickly reported in Indian-administered Kashmir. Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, with projectiles lighting up the night sky over Jammu, resembling the events of the previous evening, according to residents and officials. Both countries’ military representatives did not immediately comment on the reports.

The recent escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors marked the most severe fighting in nearly 30 years, with fears of a broader conflict looming as Pakistan’s military stated that a top body overseeing its nuclear arsenal would convene. However, the defense minister denied such a meeting was scheduled, despite the surge in cross-border shelling and airstrikes that raised the civilian death toll to 66.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the ceasefire on X, emphasizing his country’s commitment to regional peace without compromising sovereignty. Meanwhile, India’s foreign secretary confirmed that the military chiefs of both countries had agreed to halt hostilities by 5 p.m. local time, though he avoided using the term “ceasefire.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played a key role in the negotiations, took to X to declare the ceasefire a success of diplomacy, commending both nations for their “common sense and great intelligence.”

According to Dar, military hotlines between India and Pakistan were reactivated, with over thirty countries involved in brokering the ceasefire agreement. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that the military leaders would reconvene on May 12 for further discussions.

The conflict erupted after India launched strikes on what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, claiming the operations were in response to a deadly attack that killed 26 Hindu pilgrims in Indian Kashmir. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack, and the situation escalated into days of artillery and missile exchanges.

Despite the ceasefire, punitive measures imposed by both nations, including trade suspensions and visa cancellations, remain in effect. The status of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which India suspended after the attack, is still unresolved, according to two Indian government sources.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the diplomatic efforts in a statement, emphasizing that further negotiations would cover broader issues and take place at a neutral venue.

In Indian Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire but lamented the delay, suggesting that an earlier truce could have saved lives. Meanwhile, tanks were seen retreating from the border in Pakistan, and the country’s airports authority confirmed that airspace restrictions had been lifted.

Pakistan’s Business Council expressed optimism that the ceasefire would allow both governments to focus on economic development. However, analysts warn that the Indus treaty and broader Kashmir conflict will remain contentious in the upcoming talks.

India and Pakistan’s decades-long dispute over Kashmir, a flashpoint since their independence in 1947, has sparked multiple wars and numerous skirmishes. India accuses Pakistan of supporting militants in its portion of the territory, while Pakistan denies the allegations, maintaining that it only offers moral and political backing to Kashmiri separatists.