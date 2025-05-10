Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims Victory After the President's Shift on Euro Referendum

Bulgarians Show Confidence in Euro: 25% of Household Deposits Already in Euros
A significant portion of Bulgarians' savings is already held in euros, signaling the country's readiness for the currency switch, even before its official adoption
Revival, the pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria, claims that its international diplomatic efforts have led to tangible results, including a shift in President Rumen Radev’s stance. The party states on its website that after two years of silence, during which Radev argued that a referendum on the euro was either impossible or outside his jurisdiction, the president has now decided to call for a referendum on the issue.
The party notes that Radev’s change of heart came after Revival’s delegations traveled to the United States and Russia, leading to what they describe as a “serious shift” in Bulgaria’s political landscape. Revival contends that these diplomatic missions have resulted in the president receiving specific instructions, marking a turning point in his approach.
In his comments to journalists, Radev emphasized that his proposal for a referendum seeks to build consensus within Bulgarian society and ease tensions surrounding the euro adoption issue.
However, the president’s move has sparked controversy. While Revival, TISP, Greatness, and MECH have expressed support for the referendum, other political forces such as GERB, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and the DPS factions led by Dogan and Peevski strongly oppose it. Additionally, GERB has already called for the proposal to be rejected in the National Assembly, while Democratic Bulgaria is planning to submit a declaration reaffirming Bulgaria’s European orientation.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine in a recent post on the social media platform "X"
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone
In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance
National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro
Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro
