Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims Victory After the President's Shift on Euro Referendum

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims Victory After the President's Shift on Euro Referendum

Revival, the pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria, claims that its international diplomatic efforts have led to tangible results, including a shift in President Rumen Radev’s stance. The party states on its website that after two years of silence, during which Radev argued that a referendum on the euro was either impossible or outside his jurisdiction, the president has now decided to call for a referendum on the issue.

The party notes that Radev’s change of heart came after Revival’s delegations traveled to the United States and Russia, leading to what they describe as a “serious shift” in Bulgaria’s political landscape. Revival contends that these diplomatic missions have resulted in the president receiving specific instructions, marking a turning point in his approach.

In his comments to journalists, Radev emphasized that his proposal for a referendum seeks to build consensus within Bulgarian society and ease tensions surrounding the euro adoption issue.

However, the president’s move has sparked controversy. While Revival, TISP, Greatness, and MECH have expressed support for the referendum, other political forces such as GERB, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and the DPS factions led by Dogan and Peevski strongly oppose it. Additionally, GERB has already called for the proposal to be rejected in the National Assembly, while Democratic Bulgaria is planning to submit a declaration reaffirming Bulgaria’s European orientation.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revival, Radev, Referendum, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Show Confidence in Euro: 25% of Household Deposits Already in Euros

A significant portion of Bulgarians' savings is already held in euros, signaling the country's readiness for the currency switch, even before its official adoption

Business » Finance | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Inflation Expected to Rise Ahead of Euro Adoption

Inflation in Bulgaria is projected to rise ahead of the country’s euro adoption

Business » Finance | May 12, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Transition to Euro: Bulgaria’s National Bank to Stop Announcing Key Interest Rate

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has announced that it will stop publishing the key interest rate following the country's adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | May 11, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Breaks Ranks with Radev, Rejects Euro Referendum

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov: Strong Support for Ukraine Essential for Lasting Peace

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine in a recent post on the social media platform "X"

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 20:21

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Breaks Ranks with Radev, Rejects Euro Referendum

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00

Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:54

Constitutional Expert and Union Leader Slam Radev's Move for Euro Referendum as Unconstitutional and 'Too Late'

Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria