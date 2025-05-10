Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance, emphasizing that he is "advocating for a referendum, not for a political party". He pointed out that the current approach to obtaining an extraordinary convergence report on the euro has been largely limited to declarations, which he believes is fueling public frustration and eroding trust in the government. According to Radev, when promises are not backed by substantial actions, societal tension inevitably rises.

Radev also argued that the issue of changing the national currency is a significant one, deserving of a full and open debate. He stressed that such a decision should not be left to a select group of politicians or the European Commission alone. Instead, it is essential for the Bulgarian people to have a say in the matter, particularly regarding the timing and the country's readiness to adopt the euro.

He called on the political parties to engage with the citizens and gain their support on this issue. "Those who claim to work for the people must listen to them," he added, emphasizing the importance of public input in decision-making processes.

Addressing the resignation of his legal advisor, Krum Zarkov, who stepped down in protest over the proposed referendum, Radev suggested that individual dramas should not overshadow the larger, strategic importance of the issue. He insisted that the primary focus should remain on the public's right to have a say in such a crucial matter.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, euro, Referendum, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Essential Foods Become Costlier for Bulgarians Amid Inflation

The cost of essential foods in Bulgaria has risen by nearly 11% over the past year, as reported by the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets

Society | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Damaged Leva Banknotes to Be Exchanged for Euros Under BNB’s New Guidelines

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released another set of practical guidelines regarding the transition to the euro once the country joins the eurozone

Business » Finance | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Europe's Salary Landscape: Bulgaria Lags Behind with Sixfold Wage Difference

Wages across Europe show considerable variation, with substantial differences in both nominal salaries and cost of living. A useful indicator in assessing these disparities is the average adjusted full-time salary of employees

World » EU | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Construction, Security, and More: Why Over 340,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Keep Working

In Bulgaria, more than 340,000 pensioners are employed under labor contracts

Society | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarians Show Confidence in Euro: 25% of Household Deposits Already in Euros

A significant portion of Bulgarians' savings is already held in euros, signaling the country's readiness for the currency switch, even before its official adoption

Business » Finance | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov: Strong Support for Ukraine Essential for Lasting Peace

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine in a recent post on the social media platform "X"

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 20:21

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Breaks Ranks with Radev, Rejects Euro Referendum

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the political faction that initially backed Rumen Radev for president, has now declared its opposition to his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Claims Victory After the President's Shift on Euro Referendum

Revival, the pro-Russian political party in Bulgaria, claims that its international diplomatic efforts have led to tangible results, including a shift in President Rumen Radev’s stance

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Parliament Awaits Detailed Justification for Euro Referendum Proposal

National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:00

Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:54

Constitutional Expert and Union Leader Slam Radev's Move for Euro Referendum as Unconstitutional and 'Too Late'

Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria