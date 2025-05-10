Radev: 'I Proposed a Referendum, Not a Party' - Bulgaria’s Debate on Eurozone Intensifies

In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance, emphasizing that he is "advocating for a referendum, not for a political party". He pointed out that the current approach to obtaining an extraordinary convergence report on the euro has been largely limited to declarations, which he believes is fueling public frustration and eroding trust in the government. According to Radev, when promises are not backed by substantial actions, societal tension inevitably rises.

Radev also argued that the issue of changing the national currency is a significant one, deserving of a full and open debate. He stressed that such a decision should not be left to a select group of politicians or the European Commission alone. Instead, it is essential for the Bulgarian people to have a say in the matter, particularly regarding the timing and the country's readiness to adopt the euro.

He called on the political parties to engage with the citizens and gain their support on this issue. "Those who claim to work for the people must listen to them," he added, emphasizing the importance of public input in decision-making processes.

Addressing the resignation of his legal advisor, Krum Zarkov, who stepped down in protest over the proposed referendum, Radev suggested that individual dramas should not overshadow the larger, strategic importance of the issue. He insisted that the primary focus should remain on the public's right to have a say in such a crucial matter.