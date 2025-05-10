Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, stating that such initiatives fall under the jurisdiction of national authorities, Club Z reports.

In response to a query by Club Z, the Commission emphasized that its current focus remains on completing the convergence report for Bulgaria, expected to be ready in early June. The report was requested by Sofia in February, with the objective of securing euro adoption in 2026.

EC services are presently evaluating Bulgaria’s compliance with the criteria outlined in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). According to the 2024 convergence report, Bulgaria met three of the four requirements for joining the eurozone — public finance stability, exchange rate stability, and long-term interest rates. The country did not meet the price stability criterion at that time.

However, as of the beginning of 2025, Bulgaria has reportedly achieved the necessary price stability threshold. This progress prompted the request for the extraordinary convergence report, which is now in the process of being drafted.

Source: Club Z

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Commission, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Essential Foods Become Costlier for Bulgarians Amid Inflation

The cost of essential foods in Bulgaria has risen by nearly 11% over the past year, as reported by the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets

Society | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Damaged Leva Banknotes to Be Exchanged for Euros Under BNB’s New Guidelines

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released another set of practical guidelines regarding the transition to the euro once the country joins the eurozone

Business » Finance | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Europe's Salary Landscape: Bulgaria Lags Behind with Sixfold Wage Difference

Wages across Europe show considerable variation, with substantial differences in both nominal salaries and cost of living. A useful indicator in assessing these disparities is the average adjusted full-time salary of employees

World » EU | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Construction, Security, and More: Why Over 340,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Keep Working

In Bulgaria, more than 340,000 pensioners are employed under labor contracts

Society | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:32

Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light

European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:11

Von der Leyen: €3 Billion More for Migration - Will It Be Enough?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled an additional €3 billion allocation aimed at addressing migration challenges

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 17:05

Victory and Europe Day: A Single Date, Two Powerful Meanings

May 9 serves as a dual symbol, marking both the end of World War II and the birth of a united Europe

World » EU | May 9, 2025, Friday // 08:22

EC Calls for Evidence-Based Approach Amid F-16 Sabotage Allegations in Bulgaria

The European Commission has responded to allegations of sabotage involving the F-16 fighter jet recently delivered to Bulgaria

World » EU | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

EU Commission Seeks Legal Action Against Bulgaria for Directive Non-Compliance

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives

World » EU | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria