Borissov: Radev’s Euro Referendum a Dangerous Play Against Bulgaria’s EU Path

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro, characterizing the move as a dangerous political game intended to stoke fear and fracture the ruling majority. According to Borissov, the proposal is strategically timed, as a positive convergence report from the European Commission is expected on June 4, potentially clearing the way for Bulgaria to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026. Borissov emphasized that the president's request is not only untimely but also unconstitutional, as the time to propose a referendum was years ago, prior to the publication of the convergence report. He urged pro-European parties to stand united and reject the initiative to prevent delaying eurozone entry until 2036.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of "Da, Bulgaria" (part of the democratic coalition WCC-DB), echoed similar sentiments, describing the president’s move as a deliberate act of sabotage against Bulgaria’s eurozone ambitions. Speaking at a press conference in Plovdiv, Mirchev asserted that the proposal undermines the efforts of successive governments and sends a destabilizing signal to eurozone member states. He also suggested that the initiative aligns with the president's broader political project, accusing Radev of serving Russian interests by attempting to thwart Bulgaria's integration into the eurozone. Mirchev noted that Bulgaria already meets the convergence criteria, but the president’s actions could cast doubt on the country’s commitment to its European path.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova condemned the referendum proposal as a betrayal of Bulgaria’s European aspirations. Writing on social media, Petkova argued that the country has been working towards full EU integration for decades and that the president's actions threaten to reverse this progress. She warned that hybrid attacks orchestrated by pro-Russian elements could derail Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone just as the country stands on the brink of a positive convergence report. Petkova asserted that Bulgaria's European course remains firm and that no referendum will alter the country’s commitment to adopting the single currency.

"Democratic Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) has announced plans to introduce a parliamentary declaration reaffirming the country’s pro-European orientation and support for eurozone membership. According to MP Yordan Ivanov, the declaration will underscore Bulgaria’s commitment to the euro and denounce the president’s initiative as an act of sabotage. Ivanov described the referendum proposal as an anti-European provocation designed to sow discord within the ruling coalition.

Former President Rosen Plevneliev also weighed in, labeling the referendum as unconstitutional and strategically dangerous. Plevneliev, who served as Bulgaria’s head of state from 2012 to 2017, argued that the move is intended to position Radev as the leader of the Eurosceptic faction in Bulgaria. He described the proposal as a last-ditch effort by anti-European forces to prevent Bulgaria’s integration into the eurozone, suggesting that the Kremlin is behind the push to derail the country’s accession to the single currency. Plevneliev emphasized that despite these efforts, Bulgaria is on track to receive a favorable convergence report and advance towards full eurozone membership.