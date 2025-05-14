Economic Expert Highlights Key Hurdles for Bulgaria’s Euro Transition

Iliya Lingorski, a member of the Bulgarian National Bank's (BNB) Governing Board, highlighted the significant logistical challenges of adopting the euro in Bulgaria during a public lecture at the University of Economics in Varna. According to Lingorski, the introduction of the euro involves much more than just currency exchange; it also requires extensive adjustments across all systems, software, and infrastructure.

Lingorski, who also teaches economics at Sofia University, stated that he was expressing his personal opinion, especially in light of President Radev’s recent proposal for a national referendum on the euro. He emphasized that Bulgaria’s cooperation with the European Central Bank (ECB) and its participation in the banking union prior to adopting the euro had proven to be invaluable. He pointed out that, in practice, Bulgaria has already been integrated into the eurozone's banking supervision and operations for several years.

Looking ahead, Lingorski noted that the country would face challenges related to currency exchange, alongside transitioning from the longstanding currency board regime to a more active monetary policy. This shift would be a significant change for Bulgaria, as the country has operated under the currency board system for decades.

Lingorski also touched on broader economic concerns, particularly regarding the uncertainty created by the US’s trade policies, which have caused global instability. He observed that global inflation expectations were aligned with those of the eurozone, and warned that the high level of uncertainty is already reducing global investment activity. He further stressed the deep interconnection between the European and American economies, emphasizing the importance of restoring financial and economic rules to avoid an economic rift between them in the long term.

The expert also raised concerns about the fragmented capital market in Europe, stating that removing barriers could significantly boost economic productivity across the region.

