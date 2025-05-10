Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade. The largest gathering took place in the capital, where demonstrators voiced their opposition to Fico’s decision to participate in the event.

One of the protest organizers expressed on Facebook, “May 9 is Europe Day – but not for everyone. Robert Fico will spend it next to a war criminal,” referencing the arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court.

Fico, who has long been criticized for his pro-Russian stance, was the only European Union leader present at the Moscow parade. His participation has sparked widespread condemnation from both domestic and international critics.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, condemned the Slovak leader’s visit, stating, “Anyone who supports freedom, independence, and European values should be in Ukraine today, not in Moscow. Fico is on the wrong side.” Her comments were reported by the Slovak news agency TASR.

In defense of his decision, Fico posted on Facebook, stating that his attendance was meant as a tribute to those who died during the liberation of Slovakia from Nazi occupation.

