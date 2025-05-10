Thousands Protest in Slovakia Over Fico’s Moscow Visit

Sofia to Have Only Underground Transport on May 14 as Workers Demand Fair Wages
On May 14, a new protest is set to take place in Sofia, organized by workers in the capital’s public transport sector
Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade. The largest gathering took place in the capital, where demonstrators voiced their opposition to Fico’s decision to participate in the event.
One of the protest organizers expressed on Facebook, “May 9 is Europe Day – but not for everyone. Robert Fico will spend it next to a war criminal,” referencing the arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court.
Fico, who has long been criticized for his pro-Russian stance, was the only European Union leader present at the Moscow parade. His participation has sparked widespread condemnation from both domestic and international critics.
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, condemned the Slovak leader’s visit, stating, “Anyone who supports freedom, independence, and European values should be in Ukraine today, not in Moscow. Fico is on the wrong side.” Her comments were reported by the Slovak news agency TASR.
In defense of his decision, Fico posted on Facebook, stating that his attendance was meant as a tribute to those who died during the liberation of Slovakia from Nazi occupation.
The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone
European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled an additional €3 billion allocation aimed at addressing migration challenges
May 9 serves as a dual symbol, marking both the end of World War II and the birth of a united Europe
The European Commission has responded to allegations of sabotage involving the F-16 fighter jet recently delivered to Bulgaria
The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its failure to properly implement several EU directives
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase