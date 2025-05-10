Constitutional Expert and Union Leader Slam Radev's Move for Euro Referendum as Unconstitutional and 'Too Late'

Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. Tsekov stressed to BGNES that while the President has the right to submit such a proposal, it is ultimately the National Assembly that must decide whether a referendum is held. According to Tsekov, this proposal should be rejected outright as it contradicts the Constitution.

The constitutional expert pointed out that the matter has already been addressed by the Constitutional Court, which has ruled against holding a referendum on the euro. Tsekov further explained that Bulgaria, by signing its EU accession agreements, has already committed to adopting the euro. The readiness of Bulgaria to join the eurozone is determined by convergence reports, and any such decision ultimately lies with the European Commission. In this context, Tsekov argued, a referendum on the euro is unconstitutional.

Separately, Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, also criticized President Radev’s push for a euro referendum, calling it a misguided move that creates unnecessary controversy. Speaking on BNT, Dimitrov expressed his surprise and disappointment at the timing of the President's proposal, given that the issue has already been addressed by the Constitutional Court.

Dimitrov believes the referendum is both "too late" and unnecessary. He pointed out that Bulgaria has been a member of the Banking Union for five years, meaning commercial banks are already operating in the eurozone, and the country has been under a currency board since 1998. He stressed that the long-standing concerns about the lev's independence no longer hold relevance, as the country’s financial system is already closely integrated with the eurozone. Furthermore, Dimitrov noted that the euro banknotes currently in circulation carry the label "euro in Bulgarian."

He emphasized that the upcoming convergence report is expected to be positive, which would pave the way for Bulgaria's eurozone accession. Dimitrov expressed confusion as to why President Radev is creating chaos over an issue that he believes has already been decided. In his view, the adoption of the euro in other countries has led to an increase in income levels, underscoring the benefits of joining the eurozone.

In addition to his remarks on the referendum, Dimitrov announced that transport workers in Sofia are considering a significant protest. Drivers may initiate a strike, and from May 14, the city could face a halt in public transport services, as depots are expected to remain closed from 4 a.m. The protest is being organized due to ongoing salary issues, with Dimitrov confident that funding for workers’ wages could be found.