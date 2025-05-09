Western Leaders in Kyiv to Discuss Peacekeeping Mission and Future Ceasefire Plan

On the morning of 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a key meeting of the "coalition of the willing." This group is focused on supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, greeted the leaders upon their arrival.

The visit was preceded by a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 9 May, confirming the coalition meeting would take place the following day, although the format of the talks was not initially clear. Macron confirmed his attendance soon after, and Kyiv implemented traffic restrictions to accommodate the foreign delegations and the ceremonies planned for the day.

The coalition, led by France and the UK, is working towards organizing a peacekeeping mission that would ensure a ceasefire in the future. The presence of Macron, Starmer, and Merz in Kyiv underscores their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In a related development, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived separately in Kyiv, joining the other leaders for the important talks. This marked the first time all four leaders had traveled to Ukraine together.

A joint statement from the leaders highlighted their unity in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, emphasizing their backing of U.S. President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and urging Russia to cease obstructing peace efforts.

Macron also confirmed that the coalition meeting would take place in Kyiv, with some countries participating remotely. This visit comes amid ongoing discussions about a potential ceasefire agreement, with U.S. and European allies reportedly finalizing a 30-day truce proposal. Although Kyiv has expressed its willingness to agree to a ceasefire if Moscow does the same, Russia has yet to accept the terms, demanding major concessions from Ukraine, including the cessation of foreign military support.