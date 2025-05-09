Collision Involving Military Bus and Trucks Disrupts Traffic in Bulgaria

A bus carrying military personnel was involved in a crash tonight on the "Republikata" Pass. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the approximately 20 servicemen on board.

The incident occurred on a bend in a wet road section as the bus was traveling towards Gurkovo. A heavy-duty truck, descending in the opposite direction towards Veliko Tarnovo, collided with another truck. The impact caused the second truck to lose control and strike the bus with the military personnel. In a quick reaction to avoid a more severe accident, the bus driver steered the vehicle out of the lane.

The area of the "Republikata" Pass where the crash occurred is notorious for its hazardous road conditions, especially near the stretch known as Mishemorkov Han. A recent road collapse has made the section particularly dangerous, forcing drivers heading towards Veliko Tarnovo to veer into the oncoming lane. Local authorities have urged the Road Infrastructure Agency to address the issue, as there have been multiple accidents in the area over the past week, including one fatal incident.

Traffic in the region was temporarily disrupted following the crash, but no significant delays were reported. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, and the situation was brought under control without further incident.

