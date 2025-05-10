Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Euro Referendum as PM Accuses President of Destabilizing the Nation

Politics | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Euro Referendum as PM Accuses President of Destabilizing the Nation Zhelyazkov (left) and Radev (right)

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro. Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria had already committed to joining the eurozone through the ratification of the Treaty on Accession to the European Union. According to the Prime Minister, the National Assembly, as a legitimately elected body, had made all necessary decisions regarding the adoption of the euro.

Zhelyazkov reminded that the Constitutional Court had ruled in 2024 that a referendum on the introduction of the euro was unconstitutional. He stressed that the assessment of Bulgaria’s readiness to join the eurozone is carried out by independent institutions, including the European Commission and the European Central Bank, through convergence reports. In his statement, he underscored the benefits of joining the eurozone, including increased economic transparency, lower interest rates, and greater investor confidence. Zhelyazkov argued that the most important outcome would be the consolidation of democracy as a defining value.

The Prime Minister accused President Radev of pursuing a political project aimed at positioning himself alongside the Revival and Greatness parties, thereby endangering Bulgaria’s European future. He warned that the president’s unpredictable actions were causing confusion among European institutions. In conclusion, Zhelyazkov called on pro-European members of the 51st National Assembly to support the eurozone accession.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers released a video on its Facebook profile defending Bulgaria’s commitment to the European Union and the adoption of the euro as the country’s official currency. This response came shortly after Radev’s announcement of his referendum proposal, in which he argued that the introduction of the euro should be subject to a national consensus. According to Radev, critical national decisions were being made without considering citizens’ opinions. In the video, the government emphasized the economic and financial advantages of joining the eurozone, expected to occur at the beginning of 2026.

Reactions to the referendum proposal were swift. Pro-European parties in parliament denounced Radev’s initiative as unconstitutional, while the Revival and MECH parties expressed their support. Bulgarian MEPs from the European People's Party (EPP) also condemned the proposal, reaffirming their support for the adoption of the euro.

In a television interview, Nikolai Denkov from WCC-DB criticized Radev’s decision, labeling it as destabilizing and contradictory to the Constitution. He stated that Radev was aware that the referendum was legally questionable and suggested that it served the interests of external forces aiming to obstruct Bulgaria’s European development. Denkov asserted that the referendum should be rejected in parliament, emphasizing that it contradicted both the Constitution and the interests of Bulgaria’s parliamentary majority.

