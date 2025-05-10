India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes, Military Movements and War of Words

World | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 09:39
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes, Military Movements and War of Words

Pakistan accused India of launching missile strikes early Saturday on several key military installations, including Noor Khan Airbase, Shorkot Airbase, and Murid Airbase. According to a government statement on X, Pakistan’s air defense systems intercepted and neutralized the attacks, preventing casualties or material damage. The statement warned that "India must now prepare for Pakistan’s response." The government emphasized that its armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s airspace and national security.

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denied reports of a meeting of the National Command Authority, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal. Asif told ARY TV that no such meeting had been held or scheduled. This contradicts an earlier statement from the military, which claimed the prime minister had called on the authority to convene. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging both sides to de-escalate and resume direct communication to prevent further conflict.

In New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed Pakistani claims of Indian missile attacks on a gurdwara, calling them “lame attempts” to sow division. He labeled the allegations “ludicrous” and accused Islamabad of fabricating stories to mislead the world. Misri condemned Pakistan’s targeting of religious sites and civilian infrastructure, calling such actions part of a broader campaign of deception. He emphasized that the allegations of Indian missiles hitting Afghanistan were similarly baseless.

Tensions have soared since a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 dead. Following alleged evidence of cross-border links to the attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. During a media briefing, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistani troops were moving into forward areas, indicating possible intentions to escalate hostilities.

Singh confirmed that Pakistan launched a high-speed missile at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, targeting Punjab air bases. India responded by targeting Pakistani military installations after Islamabad launched missiles at multiple airbases in Punjab. Pakistani forces also targeted medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura, and Udhampur, Singh said. Despite the escalating conflict, Indian armed forces remain on high alert and committed to a proportional response, provided Pakistan reciprocates, Singh added.

