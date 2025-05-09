BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

Politics | May 9, 2025, Friday // 19:13
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026. The proposed question is straightforward: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?

Radev emphasized that the referendum would serve as a litmus test for the democratic principles of the National Assembly, highlighting the significance of public opinion in the decision-making process. He described the proposed referendum as a vital exercise in reinforcing the democratic nature of Bulgarian society.

In a televised address, Radev marked Europe Day by underscoring Bulgaria’s position within the European Union while pointing out the complexities surrounding the adoption of the euro. He noted that an extraordinary report on the country's readiness for the eurozone is expected in less than a month. According to the president, public sentiment remains divided, with conflicting opinions among politicians, experts, and ordinary citizens.

Radev expressed concerns over rising inflation, a lack of trust in the political class, and the absence of clear governmental measures to protect purchasing power and economic competitiveness amid the planned currency transition. He urged for a transparent discussion on the euro's potential impact, stressing that the outcome of the referendum would provide clarity on the path forward for Bulgaria’s economic and monetary policy.

