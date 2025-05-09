BREAKING: Bulgaria’s President Calls for Referendum on Euro Adoption in 2026

Urban Concentration and Rural Decline: A Closer Look at Bulgaria’s Municipal Demographics
As of December 31, 2024, Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 "oblasts" (another word for regions)
President Rumen Radev has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to hold a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026. The proposed question is straightforward: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?”
Radev emphasized that the referendum would serve as a litmus test for the democratic principles of the National Assembly, highlighting the significance of public opinion in the decision-making process. He described the proposed referendum as a vital exercise in reinforcing the democratic nature of Bulgarian society.
In a televised address, Radev marked Europe Day by underscoring Bulgaria’s position within the European Union while pointing out the complexities surrounding the adoption of the euro. He noted that an extraordinary report on the country's readiness for the eurozone is expected in less than a month. According to the president, public sentiment remains divided, with conflicting opinions among politicians, experts, and ordinary citizens.
Radev expressed concerns over rising inflation, a lack of trust in the political class, and the absence of clear governmental measures to protect purchasing power and economic competitiveness amid the planned currency transition. He urged for a transparent discussion on the euro's potential impact, stressing that the outcome of the referendum would provide clarity on the path forward for Bulgaria’s economic and monetary policy.
In response to the political reactions surrounding his proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, President Rumen Radev defended his stance
National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova commented on the proposed referendum on adopting the euro
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called on the Bulgarian parliament to swiftly reject President Rumen Radev's proposal for a referendum on adopting the euro
Borislav Tsekov, a constitutional law expert, has voiced strong opposition to President Rumen Radev's recent proposal for a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov firmly defended Bulgaria’s European path and the country’s accession to the eurozone in response to President Rumen Radev’s call for a referendum on the euro
Last night, President Rumen Radev submitted a proposal to the National Assembly for a referendum with the question: "Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?"
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase