Tribunal for Russian War Crimes Gets EU Green Light

European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes as Ukraine continues to demand accountability for top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, AFP reports.

The announcement was made during a gathering of EU foreign ministers in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, on the same day that Russia staged its Victory Day parade in Moscow, commemorating the end of World War II. The event was seen as a symbolic gesture of support for Ukraine as the war drags on.

"There is no room for impunity. Russia's aggression cannot go unpunished, and that is why the creation of this tribunal is of the utmost importance," stated Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin, accusing him of orchestrating the abduction of Ukrainian children and for ordering attacks on civilians. Additionally, four top Russian military commanders face similar charges. However, the ICC's mandate does not cover prosecuting the decision to launch the invasion itself.

The newly approved tribunal seeks to fill this gap, though it is not expected to bring charges against Putin or other high-ranking Russian officials while they remain in office. Under international law, heads of state, prime ministers, and foreign ministers are generally granted immunity from prosecution.

“This tribunal is being created to pass appropriate sentences in the future,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. He emphasized that Kyiv seeks "inevitable punishment for everyone, including the Russian president, the Russian prime minister, and the Russian foreign minister."

Meanwhile, in Moscow, Putin used the annual Victory Day parade to draw parallels between the current war and the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany. The event featured key allies such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, further highlighting Russia’s efforts to maintain support on the international stage.

However, concerns remain in Ukraine that Russia could evade justice, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks a rapprochement with Putin in an effort to broker an end to the conflict. Under former President Joe Biden, the United States had been a strong advocate for the tribunal's establishment.

Kaja Kallas expressed optimism that Washington would "soon join" the initiative to ensure accountability for wartime atrocities.

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, called for concrete support and funding to bring the tribunal to fruition. "This is the time for states to continue to follow the political will they have shown today," Berset stated.