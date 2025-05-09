Von der Leyen: €3 Billion More for Migration - Will It Be Enough?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled an additional €3 billion allocation aimed at addressing migration challenges. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, she emphasized that migration is a shared European challenge requiring collective solutions. The decision follows the mid-term review of the European budget, and the funds will be used to implement the Pact on Migration and Asylum. "This pact will enable us to bolster external borders, better prevent secondary movements, and expedite asylum procedures," von der Leyen said.

When asked about potential talks with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariffs, von der Leyen stated that she had already had a productive phone conversation with Trump and also spoke to him during the Pope's visit. "However, before I visit Washington, I want to ensure we have a concrete package to discuss," she noted, emphasizing the importance of presenting actionable proposals.

Chancellor Merz, on his part, indicated that he has no immediate plans to travel to Washington, stressing the need for alignment with the European Commission. "Before I go, we need to have a united front and a common position," he said.

Merz also outlined the priorities of the new German government, highlighting the importance of enhancing the competitiveness of EU industries. He urged the EU to adopt the recommendations of the Mario Draghi report, which calls for cutting regulations and bureaucracy to boost business competitiveness. Additionally, Merz emphasized the need for a stronger trade policy, pointing out that multiple countries, including the U.S., are interested in free trade agreements with the EU.

Regarding defense, Merz advocated for EU member states to pool resources into a single defense budget, arguing that economies of scale could be achieved through joint investments. He also called for simplified rules for defense investment, suggesting that streamlined procedures could significantly benefit EU security capabilities.

