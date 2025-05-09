Pro-Russian Procession in Sofia: 'Our Future is with Russia'

On May 9, a group of a hundred people gathered in Sofia, Bulgaria, to mark Russia’s Victory Day, waving Russian flags and displaying images of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Radio Free Europe reports. While some wore shirts bearing Putin’s face or Soviet symbols, others carried portraits of relatives who fought in World War II as part of the 'Immortal Regiment' procession.

The procession, held near the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, coincided with a more official event attended by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. He laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later attended a Europe Day ceremony, where the European flag was raised. In Moscow, a large parade was taking place to commemorate Victory Day.

At the Sofia event, some questioned why Radev was not in Moscow for the celebrations. Many expressed a desire for closer ties between Bulgaria and Russia. "Our future is with Russia and the Slavic world," said in front of RFE, Mariana, a participant who attended the march with her granddaughter. The two carried a photograph of Mariana’s father, a World War II veteran.

The "Immortal Regiment" procession first took place in Bulgaria in 2016. Originally intended to honor those who died in the war, critics now view it as a platform for pro-Kremlin propaganda. Boris Tsvetkov, a former Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) MP, disputed this view, insisting that the event is about preserving memory. "This flag is not Putin’s," he said, holding a red flag with a hammer and sickle, reminiscent of the banner raised by the Red Army in Berlin in 1945.

Despite Tsvetkov’s claim, symbols and messages supporting Russia’s current leadership were present. A man wore a shirt with Putin’s face and the slogan "They won’t catch us." Another carried a backpack sign reading, "Whether you like it or not, Russia is expanding."

Participants at the march voiced opposition to NATO and the EU, blaming the West for the war in Ukraine. "There is a war against Orthodoxy," said one man, holding Bulgarian and Russian flags. Another echoed Kremlin talking points, claiming that the conflict began years ago with the "incitement against Russian speakers."

These narratives mirrored statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Putin connected his invasion of Ukraine to the legacy of World War II, framing Russia as a bulwark against "Nazism and Russophobia."

Source: Radio Free Europe