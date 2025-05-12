Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Society | May 12, 2025, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Exclusive Star Wars Exhibit and Influencer Meetups Await at Sofia's Aniventure Comic Con 2025 @Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a thrilling weekend of pop culture, gaming, and star-studded experiences at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center on July 5 and 6. This year’s festival lineup includes new gaming tournaments, special appearances by popular Bulgarian influencers and actors, and a captivating Star Wars-themed exhibition.

The event, known for attracting tens of thousands of fans, will feature diverse zones dedicated to cinema, TV series, comics, anime, cosplay, and digital content. Alongside established attractions such as cosplay shows, workshops, and panel discussions, visitors can look forward to fresh gaming challenges and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with prominent Bulgarian content creators.

A key highlight of the festival is the “Once Upon a Time” exhibition, a Star Wars showcase curated by the Yavin Group. This display will immerse attendees in the Star Wars universe through over 30 meticulously crafted models, including iconic spacecraft such as the Millennium Falcon, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer, and Kylo Ren’s shuttle. The exhibition will be available for both days of the festival, offering a unique opportunity to experience the cinematic saga up close.

Fans of Bulgarian cinema will have the chance to meet actor Pavel Ivanov, known for his portrayal of football legend Georgi Asparuhov in the film “Gundi – Legend of Love.” Ivanov, also recognized for roles in popular series like “Tatkovtsi” and “Devil’s Throat: Autumn of the Demon,” will host a panel discussion and meet fans on July 5 in Hall 1. Additionally, actress Alexandra Svilenova, who played Velichka Markova – Lita in “Gundi – Legend of Love,” will also appear on July 5 for a meet-and-greet and a panel session in Hall 1.

The festival will also gather some of Bulgaria’s top digital creators, including Slavi Panayotov of The Clashers, whose YouTube channel boasts over 1.5 million subscribers. Attendees can also meet Atanas Mishev – Nasi Svej, known for his comedic TikTok sketches, and Ivaylo Dragiev from the educational and entertaining channel Aide BG. Other special guests include the duo Sandeff & Stela, and the team from Nadcast, who will engage with fans and participate in exclusive sessions.

Gamers can join tournaments in League of Legends, EA FC, and Counter-Strike 2 at the A1 Gaming Hall supported by Lenovo. Each competition offers a prize pool of 1,100 BGN per day, and registration is free for ticket holders. On-site registration will be available in Hall 3 until all spots are filled.

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 is organized with the support of A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, and VISA, along with partners Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo, Monster Energy, and Hyundai. Media support is provided by bTV Media Group.

Tickets for the event, including two-day, one-day, ULTRA, and MEET & GREET passes, are available through the Eventim network, OMV gas stations nationwide, and the festival’s official website – https://comiccon.bg/tickets/.

