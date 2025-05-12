Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

May 10, 2025, Saturday
Bulgaria: Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions, announced Desislava Zhelyazkova, Director of the Education Directorate in Sofia Municipality. A total of 11,458 children were successfully placed in kindergartens, nurseries, and preschool groups, while 9,720 applicants were left without a spot.

According to Zhelyazkova, 23,679 children applied for available spots this year. For the upcoming two general rankings, scheduled for May 23 and June 6, there are 3,200 remaining spots. Despite the persistent shortage, Zhelyazkova expressed optimism, asserting that the municipality is determined to address the issue.

One of the key challenges is the shortage of nurses in the nurseries. Zhelyazkova noted a 20% deficit in nursing staff, amounting to 100 vacant positions. The situation could worsen with the planned opening of new facilities, which will further increase demand for staff.

By the end of the year, the municipality expects to add another 591 spots in newly constructed kindergartens and 579 spots in extensions to existing facilities. These new spots will be listed in the application system as soon as the buildings are completed and ready to open, Zhelyazkova said, as reported by BNT.

