Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Sofia’s Property Market: New Construction Dominates Buyer Preferences
In Sofia, the majority of home buyers are leaning toward new construction properties
Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions, announced Desislava Zhelyazkova, Director of the Education Directorate in Sofia Municipality. A total of 11,458 children were successfully placed in kindergartens, nurseries, and preschool groups, while 9,720 applicants were left without a spot.
According to Zhelyazkova, 23,679 children applied for available spots this year. For the upcoming two general rankings, scheduled for May 23 and June 6, there are 3,200 remaining spots. Despite the persistent shortage, Zhelyazkova expressed optimism, asserting that the municipality is determined to address the issue.
One of the key challenges is the shortage of nurses in the nurseries. Zhelyazkova noted a 20% deficit in nursing staff, amounting to 100 vacant positions. The situation could worsen with the planned opening of new facilities, which will further increase demand for staff.
By the end of the year, the municipality expects to add another 591 spots in newly constructed kindergartens and 579 spots in extensions to existing facilities. These new spots will be listed in the application system as soon as the buildings are completed and ready to open, Zhelyazkova said, as reported by BNT.
The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"
In recent years, Bulgarian educational institutions have witnessed a growing presence of Russian cultural initiatives, raising concerns about potential propaganda targeting young students
Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev emphasized that the country's education system is and will remain secular,
The Ministry of Education in Bulgaria has proposed that mathematics high schools be restructured into specialized institutions, with new admission criteria set to take effect after the fourth grade
The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria plans to introduce religious studies into the compulsory school curriculum
A recent Trend survey has revealed that nearly 60% of Bulgarians are in favor of introducing religion as a subject in school
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase