Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out in Rome Masters Second Round

Sports | May 9, 2025, Friday // 15:18
Grigor Dimitrov’s campaign at the Masters tournament in Rome came to an early end after a second-round loss to Italy’s Francesco Passaro. Seeded 14th, the Bulgarian had received a bye in the first round but was unable to capitalize on it, falling 5-7, 3-6 to the 101st-ranked Passaro in a match lasting an hour and 45 minutes.

The defeat marked the second encounter between Dimitrov and Passaro this season, the first being at the Australian Open, where Dimitrov was forced to retire due to injury after losing the opening set and trailing in the second.

In Rome, Dimitrov initially fell behind 0-2 in the first set but managed to rally and take a 3-2 lead. Passaro responded swiftly with a rebreak, leveling the score at 3-3. Dimitrov fought off a set point while serving at 5-6 but couldn’t hold off Passaro, who secured the set 7-5 on his second chance.

The second set saw Dimitrov save two break points at 1-2 but ultimately succumb to a break at 3-5. Passaro then served out the match to love, closing the contest and sending Dimitrov out of the tournament.

