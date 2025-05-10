Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The delegation visited the Field of Honour at Lychakiv Cemetery, where Ukrainian servicemen killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war are buried. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi were also in attendance.

During the visit, Kallas underscored the importance of European solidarity with Ukraine, marking the occasion with a message: "Today, we celebrate Europe Day with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, both joys and hardships are shared. Together with Foreign Ministers, we stand united with Ukraine for a lasting peace. For the future we believe in."

Kallas had previously announced that final political approval for the establishment of a tribunal to hold Vladimir Putin accountable would take place in Lviv on 9 May. Additionally, Johann Wadephul, the new German foreign minister, had also arrived in Lviv a day earlier, on 8 May.

