Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

Kyiv on Alert Amid Potential Oreshnik Missile Launch and Airspace Closure
Russia is set to close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar military training and rocket launch complex from May 12 to 13
European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The delegation visited the Field of Honour at Lychakiv Cemetery, where Ukrainian servicemen killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war are buried. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi were also in attendance.
During the visit, Kallas underscored the importance of European solidarity with Ukraine, marking the occasion with a message: "Today, we celebrate Europe Day with Ukraine and its people. Because in a family, both joys and hardships are shared. Together with Foreign Ministers, we stand united with Ukraine for a lasting peace. For the future we believe in."
Kallas had previously announced that final political approval for the establishment of a tribunal to hold Vladimir Putin accountable would take place in Lviv on 9 May. Additionally, Johann Wadephul, the new German foreign minister, had also arrived in Lviv a day earlier, on 8 May.
Russia is set to close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar military training and rocket launch complex from May 12 to 13
On the morning of 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a key meeting of the "coalition of the willing"
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast
US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 8 May
Ukraine is contemplating shifting away from the U.S. dollar and aligning more closely with the euro as a reference currency for the hryvnia
A three-day "truce" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially begun, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase