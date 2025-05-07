BREAKING: Ukrainian Security Service Exposes Hungarian Spy Network Targeting Zakarpattia

World » UKRAINE | May 9, 2025, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Ukrainian Security Service Exposes Hungarian Spy Network Targeting Zakarpattia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced the exposure of a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast. The spy network was reportedly collecting sensitive information related to the region’s military security and the local population’s potential reaction to the entry of Hungarian troops. According to the SSU, this is the first time such a network linked to Hungarian military intelligence has been uncovered in Ukraine.

In a special operation in Zakarpattia, two agents working for the Hungarian secret service were detained. The SSU revealed that both individuals were under the supervision of a Hungarian military intelligence officer whose identity has already been identified. The investigation established that the first agent, a 40-year-old former military officer from the Berehove district, was recruited in 2021. His assignment was to gather intelligence on the socio-political attitudes of locals, focusing on how they might respond to the arrival of a “peacekeeping contingent” involving Hungarian forces.

Further instructions for the agent included monitoring the region’s military presence, particularly the deployment of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. The SSU noted that in September 2024, he was activated by his handler and tasked with conducting reconnaissance on military positions and compiling data on equipment and vehicles in the oblast. Additionally, he was instructed to identify potential arms available on the black market and assess the condition and size of local law enforcement units. The suspect reportedly travelled to Hungary under the guise of seeking medical care for his father to report to his supervisor, receiving cash for his activities and a specialized phone for covert communication. The SSU also uncovered attempts to recruit other individuals to expand the intelligence network.

The second detained individual, a former servicewoman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who retired in 2025, was allegedly tasked with monitoring air force assets and defense systems in her former unit. The SSU asserts that she was expected to pass along information regarding aircraft and helicopters in Zakarpattia.

The SSU counterintelligence managed to document the activities of both agents, collecting evidence through surveillance and searches of their residences. Both suspects have been charged with state treason under martial law, a crime that carries a potential life sentence with confiscation of property. The SSU emphasizes that the Hungarian spy network intended to broaden its scope to the frontline regions, aiming to collect data on Ukrainian military losses and current combat developments. The investigation is ongoing.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Hungarian, Zakarpattia

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow Air Travel Ahead of Victory Day

The evening of May 6 saw widespread flight disruptions at Moscow’s airports following Ukrainian drone strikes

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

EU Allocates €910 Million to Boost Defence Manufacturing and Innovation

The European Commission has announced a €910 million investment under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities across the European Union

World » EU | May 2, 2025, Friday // 08:22

EU Condemns Russia Over Torture and Death of Ukrainian Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

The European Commission has strongly condemned the circumstances surrounding the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

World » Ukraine | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:46

Russia's Spring Offensive 'Already Underway,' Says Ukrainian Commander

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started

World » Ukraine | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

'Secret Weapon:' Zaluzhnyi Confirms the Hidden U.S.-Ukraine War Command Center in Germany!

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador to the U.K., has provided insights into the pivotal role of the joint Ukrainian-U.S. headquarters in Wiesbaden

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kyiv on Alert Amid Potential Oreshnik Missile Launch and Airspace Closure

Russia is set to close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar military training and rocket launch complex from May 12 to 13

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 13:39

Western Leaders in Kyiv to Discuss Peacekeeping Mission and Future Ceasefire Plan

On the morning of 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a key meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

World » Ukraine | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 10:09

Honouring the Fallen: European Ministers Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lviv

European foreign ministers, accompanied by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Lviv on 9 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 12:09

'Peace Must Prevail': Trump Calls for Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 8 May

World » Ukraine | May 9, 2025, Friday // 09:07

Shifting Currency Strategy: Ukraine Looks to the Euro

Ukraine is contemplating shifting away from the U.S. dollar and aligning more closely with the euro as a reference currency for the hryvnia

World » Ukraine | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 15:10

Putin's 'Truce' Begins, But Ukraine Claims Violation Just Hours Later

A three-day "truce" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially begun, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia

World » Ukraine | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria