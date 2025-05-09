U.S. Military Begins Removing Transgender Service Members Under New Directive

Collision Involving Military Bus and Trucks Disrupts Traffic in Bulgaria
A bus carrying military personnel was involved in a crash tonight on the "Republikata" Pass
The Pentagon is set to discharge approximately 1,000 openly transgender service members from the U.S. military, initiating the removals immediately under a new directive issued by the Department of Defense. The remaining transgender personnel have been given a 30-day window to disclose their status.
This move follows a Supreme Court decision that permits the Trump administration to enforce its ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who issued the directive, took a firm stance in response to the ruling. "No more transgender people in the Department of Defense," he declared on social media.
Defense Department officials acknowledged the challenge in determining the precise number of transgender service members currently in the armed forces. However, they indicated that medical records would be used to identify those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, exhibiting related symptoms, or undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures. Identified individuals will face removal from service under the new policy.
The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone
Russia is set to close its airspace over the Kapustin Yar military training and rocket launch complex from May 12 to 13
Thousands of Slovak citizens took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities on the night of May 9 to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico’s attendance at the Moscow parade
On the morning of 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a key meeting of the "coalition of the willing"
Pakistan accused India of launching missile strikes early Saturday on several key military installations
European Union member states have given the green light to establish a tribunal aimed at prosecuting Russian leaders for their roles in the invasion of Ukraine
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase