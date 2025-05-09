U.S. Military Begins Removing Transgender Service Members Under New Directive

The Pentagon is set to discharge approximately 1,000 openly transgender service members from the U.S. military, initiating the removals immediately under a new directive issued by the Department of Defense. The remaining transgender personnel have been given a 30-day window to disclose their status.

This move follows a Supreme Court decision that permits the Trump administration to enforce its ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who issued the directive, took a firm stance in response to the ruling. "No more transgender people in the Department of Defense," he declared on social media.

Defense Department officials acknowledged the challenge in determining the precise number of transgender service members currently in the armed forces. However, they indicated that medical records would be used to identify those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, exhibiting related symptoms, or undergoing gender-affirming medical procedures. Identified individuals will face removal from service under the new policy.