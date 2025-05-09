New Pope Leo XIV: A Voice for the Marginalized, a Critic of Vance and Trump

Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, has not been shy in criticizing U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and the Trump administration. In February, he shared an article from a Catholic publication on social media that pushed back against Vance’s comments regarding the prioritization of love for one’s family, community, and fellow citizens. Vance had said, "A lot of the far left has completely turned that around," suggesting that the Trump administration’s immigration policies were in line with Christian teachings. The article shared by Prevost was titled: "J.D. Vance is Wrong: Jesus Doesn't Ask Us to Rank Our Love for Others."

Prevost, a critic of Trump’s policies, had also expressed disapproval of the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran who was legally working in the United States. He retweeted a post that read: "Can’t you see the suffering? Isn’t your conscience troubled? How can you remain silent?" This comment underscored Prevost’s opposition to the administration’s hardline stance on immigration.

Now 69, the Chicago-born Prevost has been elected as Pope Leo XIV, a move that some analysts view as a direct rebuke of Trump’s influence and the American political landscape. Vatican expert Franca Giansoldati characterized the election as "a vote against America," calling Prevost the leading opponent of Trump within the Vatican.

Father Thomas Reese, a senior analyst at Religion News Service, said the election of Prevost came as a surprise to many. "Much of the global South was suspicious of an American leading the Catholic Church," Reese noted. "But the cardinals didn’t see Prevost as an American but as someone who represented the Americas as a whole."

Prevost, whose background includes significant time as a missionary in Peru, was seen as an outsider in the conclave, reminiscent of the 2013 election of Pope Francis. At the conclave, Prevost garnered considerable support from the 17 South American cardinals and four from Central America, potentially helping him secure early momentum against heavy favorite Pietro Parolin, the former Italian secretary of state.

Dubbed "the least American of Americans" by the Italian media, Prevost has been noted for his calm, restrained demeanor and international experience. Before his election, he served as the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, a role that brought him into contact with the global Catholic hierarchy and solidified his reputation as a competent administrator.

In his first speech from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Prevost praised his predecessor, Pope Francis, but chose more traditional attire – a red stele and elbow-length mozzetta cloak – rather than the simpler white robes Francis had worn. Despite the sartorial choice, his statements indicated a continuity of Francis’ priorities, emphasizing the Church’s commitment to the poor, environmental protection, and the humane treatment of migrants.

Born to a family of Italian, French, and Spanish descent, Prevost joined the Order of St. Augustine in 1977 and rose to become its prior general. He holds degrees in mathematics, theology, and canon law, with a doctoral dissertation focused on leadership within the Augustinian order. In recent years, he has been a vocal advocate for vulnerable populations, stating that "a bishop is not a little prince sitting in his kingdom."