Bulgaria's Borissov Jokes About Chief Prosecutor Role While Focusing on Bulgaria's Eurozone Plans

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, made a surprising remark when asked about the possibility of Borislav Sarafov becoming the permanent chief prosecutor. With a sense of humor, Borissov quoted U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, "I want to be the Pope, my wish is to be the chief prosecutor," before quickly shifting the focus to more pressing matters, such as Bulgaria's Eurozone plans. "When June comes... Now we are focused on June 4 and the eurozone," he added.

Borissov also responded to accusations from Kiril Petkov regarding Miroslav Belyashki, the head of Plovdiv customs, who had been seen wearing a hat with the logo of GERB. "I have a Trump hat, does that bind me to him?" he questioned, brushing off the controversy with a playful tone. He further referenced his own criticisms of Asen Vassilev, pointing out instances of customs officials wearing branded attire, including hats. "You put on a hat..." he remarked, continuing to deflect attention away from the issue.

Addressing another topic, Borissov emphasized the importance of the upcoming convergence report, stressing that a positive outcome would be crucial for Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone. "We are focused on June," he repeated, underscoring the significance of the report and the government's responsibility in this regard. He also mentioned his past role in uncovering illegal cigarette factories and expressed confidence that the Ministry of Interior would handle such matters effectively.

Finally, Borissov assured that GERB was open to proposals from opposition parties for the governing program. He clarified that while the cabinet and legislative programs had already been adopted, any good suggestions from opposition forces, including "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and "DPS-New Beginning," would be considered. However, he stressed that while they would welcome ideas, this would not make opposition parties part of the governing coalition. The GERB leader confirmed that a Council meeting would take place soon to finalize and vote on the necessary legislation.